Who is Shireen Afkari? Woman in viral Hazie’s assault video arrested for public intoxication

A representational image of a police car in San Francisco (Image via Unsplash/Mos Sukjaroenkraisri)

Shireen Afkari has been identified as the woman featured in a viral video capturing an altercation at Hazie's in San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department has arrested her on charges of public intoxication, according to KRON4.

Afkari serves as a senior growth marketing manager at Strava. Her online marketing portfolio indicates that she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from UC Davis, with a minor in professional writing and communication. There, she launched a weekly newsletter for the campus newspaper, The California Aggie, and redesigned the website for the UC Davis Sustainability Program.

In the viral video, Afkari appeared alongside a man identified as Christian Bruchman, a staff scientist at Advanced Land and Water, based on details uncovered by online investigators. As of the publication of this article, the pair has deleted most of their social media profiles, including LinkedIn.

She works at @strava now — 💥Susan Dyer Reynolds🗞️ (@SusanDReynolds) December 15, 2025

Shireen Afkari was filmed creating a ruckus at Hazie’s in San Francisco

Shireen Afkari and Christian Bruchman were recorded during an altercation with the staff at Hazie’s. The video was initially posted on social media by an employee on Sunday, and by Monday, it was viral.

According to Hazie’s bartender Miguel Marchese, who spoke to KRON4, the duo came into the restaurant at around 9 p.m. Marchese said,

“The night was quite chaotic, the couple came in, they were requesting dinner service. Initially, the server verbalized to me that she could tell that her table was not only intoxicated, but perhaps on some other substances and they were giving her quite a rough time and being quite verbally abrasive with her and then I do believe after that, they asked for the manager to intervene.”

As per Marchese, the manager decided to reserve the right to refuse service to Afkari and Bruchman. The bartender said,

“He retracts her cocktails from the table, because I just made them, he brings them back and he simply tells me, ‘They’ve had enough to drink, we shouldn’t serve them anymore.’ And then later, it just kind of spiraled into chaos.”

A video captured Afkari screaming at some of the staff at the restaurant. She also made allegations against the manager and the staff. She also grabbed the phone of an onlooker who was recording the argument.

In another video from the restaurant, Afkari could be seen being tackled by a woman sitting at the bar, who, according to the Gazetteer San Francisco, was an off-duty employee.

A video then captured Afkari getting into a physical confrontation with restaurant employees. She was then escorted off the premises alongside Bruchman. Outside the restaurant, the incident escalated as Afkari grabbed Marchese’s hair and refused to let it go. She then tried to chase him on the sidewalk but tripped and fell. She could be heard crying as she lay on the sidewalk. She also rebuked her companion, Bruchman, who briefly attempted to push away those who had escorted the duo outside.

NEW: Woman goes on rampage in a San Francisco bar after being cut off, gets kicked out and thrown to the ground.



The woman was seen crying on the ground after being booted from "Hazie's" for being "harsh" and rude to staff.



The couple reportedly became "irritated" when staff… pic.twitter.com/QnGlrB0G86 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025

Marchese spoke to the Gazetteer San Francisco about the ordeal. He said,

“Five years ago, you know, you got away with that behavior because the customer was always right. Nowadays, if you do that, people record you and they find out who you are and where you work and demand accountability. Like, just because someone works in service, doesn't mean you can treat them like this.”

As per KRON4, the police arrived after the video ended. They took Afkari to the SF County Jail, where she was detained.