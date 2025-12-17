What is YOUBER? All you need to know about Uber's new year-in-review recap feature

CHONGQING, CHINA - OCTOBER 31: The Uber app page is displayed on a smartphone in the Apple App Store in front of the Uber Technologies, Inc. logo on October 31, 2024 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Uber has introduced a new year-in-review feature called YOUBER, offering users a detailed recap of their activity across Uber and Uber Eats. The feature launched on Monday, December 15, and presents a personalized summary of how riders and food delivery customers used the platform throughout the year.

YOUBER mirrors the format of popular recap experiences like Spotify Wrapped, compiling user data into a visually engaging, in-app presentation. The rollout followed closely after a Saturday Night Live sketch that humorously imagined an “Uber Eats Wrapped” exposing users’ ordering habits and spending.

While the timing raised questions, Uber has not confirmed whether the launch was connected to the sketch or how long the feature had been in development.

The SNL segment portrayed a fictional recap that turned uncomfortable as characters learned they ranked among the top chicken nugget consumers, were assigned an “Uber Eats age” labeled “Dead,” and saw how delivery drivers allegedly perceived them.

The sketch reached its peak when one character realized he had spent $24,000 on Uber Eats in a year.

You asked…we delivered (literally). YOUBER 2025 is coming soon - because we can’t spell Uber without U! pic.twitter.com/ojAwy1woyf — Uber (@Uber) December 11, 2025

YOUBER Uber year-in-review feature highlights user travel insights, Uber Eats habits, and personality profiles

YOUBER delivers a more structured version of personal usage insights. The recap shows users where they traveled most frequently, how often they selected premium ride options such as Uber Comfort, and which restaurants they ordered from repeatedly.

It also highlights how much users saved through Uber One membership benefits.

A key element of YOUBER is its personality-based categorization. Users are placed into one of 14 profiles, including labels like “Planning Prodigy” and “Delivery Darling,” based on their riding and ordering patterns.

These profiles are designed to summarize user behavior in a simplified, shareable format.

Uber described the new feature as “a love letter to our users,” explaining it was built after “years of hearing you ask for this.” The company emphasized that YOUBER was created to celebrate user habits rather than criticize them.

The feature also includes built-in sharing tools, allowing users to post their highlights directly from the app.

With YOUBER, Uber joins a growing number of tech platforms offering annual data recaps, turning everyday app usage into a reflective end-of-year experience.