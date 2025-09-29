How old is Igor Ten? Age and more about Tattoo artist as he marries influencer Catherine Paiz

Catherine Paiz and Igor Ten (Image via Instagram/@igortentattoo)

YouTuber Catherine Paiz recently tied the knot to 35-year-old tattoo artist Igor Ten. The content creator shared the news in an Instagram Post dated September 28.

She posted a carousel of pictures, with the first one showing her in her white wedding gown, standing beside her daughter as they looked at each other before her ceremony. The remaining images capture moments of her getting ready for her big day.

"Right before the big moment 🥹@leahdagloria @lovellabridal," Paiz captioned the post.

The news comes a few weeks after the content creator announced her engagement on September 2, 2025.

"So glad I turned the page… September is the month I walk down the aisle to spend forever with you❤️⛪️" she wrote.

The comment section of Catherine Paiz's wedding announcement post was filled with warm wishes and congratulations from fans and those close to her.

"catherine, im so happy you get the ending YOU DESERVE. i’m so proud of you. keep being who you always have been. and god bless you," one user wrote.

"My beautifuls wishing you a happy and fulfilling and lovely marriage forever ♾️ 🥹✨🤍" another user remarked.

"SHE IS SO DESERVING OF THIS LOVE YAY OMG ❤️❤️🥹" another user stated.

Meanwhile, Igor Ten also acknowledged his wedding to Piaz in a comment under the post, stating:

"Seeing you walk into the church was the most incredible moment of my life. I will cherish that memory forever. I love you more than anything in this life. ❤️✨"

According to People Magazine, Paiz made her relationship Instagram official on November 12, 2024. She met Igor during a 10-day retreat in Brazil, the mother of three shared in a May 28 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper.

"I met him at that experience. It was a friendship, it was like never imagined that anything would ever go further, ever in a million years," Paiz said.

She added:

"I've never felt so safe in my entire life, and I feel like I earned it because I spent so many years just being there and just feeling empty. I really had to pour into myself."

"The love I feel for her has multiplied": Igor Ten opens up about Catherine Paiz

In an engagement announcement posted on his own Instagram handle, Igor Ten revealed that he asked Catherine to marry him on Valentine's Day.

"In February 2025, on Valentine’s Day, I experienced one of the most unforgettable moments of my life: I asked my muse to marry me. From that day forward, a new chapter opened within me, a chapter of growth, of discovery, and of a love that continues to blossom without end," he wrote.

He also explained how his love for Chatherine and her children has grown over time.

"The love I feel for her has multiplied and gracefully extended to three extraordinary kids: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel. Life with them has been one of the most eye-opening and transformative experiences of my journey. I never imagined I could feel a love so pure, so profound… a love that reshapes me every day and reveals the beauty of loving in an entirely new way," Igor added.

Catherine Paiz was previously married to Austin McBroom, who confirmed cheating on Paiz in a series of Snapchat Stories. Meanwhile, in the aforementioned podcast with Alex Cooper, Catherine alleged that McBroom cheated on her with at least three women, "like for sure, for sure."

Paiz and Austin share three children: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel.