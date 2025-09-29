What did Dame Dash say on 'The Breakfast Club'? Roc-A-Fella executive claims he will be suing the podcast for alleged defamation following backlash

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dame Dash is once again making headlines amid a swirl of personal and legal controversies spanning hip-hop, business, and entertainment. In a recent interview with Cam Capone News, shared on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram, he spoke about his tense on-air fight with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club.

He said he plans to start a lawsuit for defamation. Known for his bold and sharp words, Dash made things worse by doubting Charlamagne's masculinity and hinting at speculation about the host's sexuality, sparking new talks on social media.

Dame Dash clashes with Charlamagne on black masculinity in a heated exchange

Tensions flared in a heated exchange between Dame Dash and Charlamagne Tha God, as Dash took on Charlamagne's view of Black manhood. Pointing at the host's guides, Dash said his "OG" was Wendy Williams, setting him apart from Charlamagne and pushing him to show Williams the respect he thought she earned. He said:

"I don't think you're the proper representation of the masculine Black man. Your OG is Wendy Williams. My OG is sitting right here."

The chat soon got hot, with Dash doubting Charlamagne's heart, saying he dodged fights, and making sharp notes on his sexual life. Dash also hit at Charlamagne's work in media, saying that gossip-filled stuff weakens old male standards, and took a jab at his way of talking about close stuff in public. In his words:

"We're different, I'd rather get my a** whipped than run, but you’re proud that you ran. And it ain't no disrespect, but I kinda think you're gay. You just act a little gay... Not at all, I've got a problem with people who pretend they're not gay... Because you started in gossip, which is very feminine and you want people to listen to you. We want people that represent masculinity because men need to be doing what they need to do as men, they don't need to be worried about girl stuff... There's [reels] about how many times you've talked about other people's genitals. Real masculine men don't do that."

The conversation quickly escalated into a heated back-and-forth with Charlamagne hitting at Dame on his ideas about gay men. Dame hit back, saying Charlamagne was just acting and called out his manliness. Charlamagne firmly explained that he is not gay. They slid into trading mean words, talking of fighting each other, and brought up old fights - like Charlamagne's 2012 brush with attackers and Dame's fights in the streets. This made the air tense, keeping everyone alert.

Dame Dash sues The Breakfast Club over on-air remarks, legal tensions rise

Dame Dash, one of the co-founders of Roc-A-Fella, has sued The Breakfast Club and reportedly sent demand letters to the attorneys of Chris Brown and other members of the inner circle. The executive mentioned his false statements on-air, such as sneaker claims, as a larger part of a campaign to control the way people perceive things and online algorithms.

He said:

"I'm suing The Breakfast Club, but I also sent a demand letter to the Chris Brown lawyer and everyone that was in that whole circle and scene. The things is, we on the radio. So if you say I got dirty sneakers, playing or not, they can't see it. Then they're going to think I got on dirty sneakers. It's going to get into the algorithm. I don't want to hear that when I got on new sneakers."

Dash stressed that he would rather deal with a dispute in court than in the street, and compared it to the previous methods of litigation used by President Donald Trump. He was also frustrated at how the show handled controversial personalities such as Ben Shapiro, whom he believed was way too respectful during their interview. In the meantime, reconciliation efforts with Cam'ron and 50 Cent stalled, and the situation remains strained even though Dash invited them to cooperate.

