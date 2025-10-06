“Homeboy is cold”: Dame Dash claims Jay-Z doesn’t look out for his artists

Dame Dash Says Jay-Z “Doesn’t Look Out for Nobody” in New Interview (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The long-running feud between Dame Dash and Jay-Z has flared up again after Dash made some comments about how Jay-Z treats the artists he's worked with. In an interview with Cam Capone News, the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records shared his views on how Jay-Z supports his former collaborators, stirring up chatter about their decades-old split.

Dame Dash calls Jay-Z the worst marketer of all time and claims Jay-Z refused to market other Roc-A-Fella artists.



Dash’s comments came in response to recent statements by rapper Tony Yayo, who compared Jay-Z’s treatment of his artists to 50 Cent’s loyalty toward his own team. Yayo pointed out that Jay-Z doesn’t seem to back his roster the same way 50 Cent does. Around the same time, Memphis Bleek spoke on Drink Champs, claiming Jay-Z isn't responsible for ensuring his artists are financially secure.

In response to both views, Dash acknowledged Bleek’s loyalty but leaned more towards Yayo’s stance.

"Homeboy is cold," Dash said about Jay-Z. "He doesn't look out for nobody. Bleek is still so loyal, because he understands he still gets a lot of opportunities from him. He's just not going to enable him, so I respect that. But, you know, for me, he also said something like... He said some slick s**t about me, but I didn't [get] offended. His perspective is different from mine. No man's hand is feeding me. I'm not biting or putting no fingers in my mouth. I'm the man whose hand they bite."

Dame Dash addresses financial struggles and dismisses need for Jay-Z’s help

During his interview with Cam Capone News, Dash also addressed speculation about Jay-Z helping him out financially during his current legal troubles. He made it clear that he doesn’t expect or want help from his former partner, emphasizing that he prefers to handle his own issues instead of relying on anyone else.

Right now, Dash is facing financial challenges related to a legal ruling involving filmmaker Josh Webber over their movie Dear Frank. To resolve the case, there’s been an auction of Dash’s assets, adding to his already ongoing financial difficulties.

Even though this interview once again highlighted the tension between Dash and Jay-Z, Dash insists he’s still operating on his own. Despite years of rumors about a possible reunion, his latest comments suggest that getting back together as Roc-A-Fella is pretty unlikely.