“The disrespect to Aaliyah”: Netizens react as Dame Dash disses 50 Cent in new track with his artist Nicky Licky

Dame Dash Releases 50 Cent Diss Track with Artist Nicky Licky (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dame Dash has released a new diss record aimed at 50 Cent, sparking reactions online that include mentions of the late Aaliyah. The song named Checkmate lasts just over 60 seconds and features Dash's artist, Nicky Licky, delivering the lyrics.

The video for the song shows Dash relaxing while Nicky Licky throws several punches at 50 Cent, including lines like "I know shit about you" and calling him "Oldface Killah." The video ends with a plug for Dash's new podcast, Bosses Take Losses, which will air on Revolt TV. This release happened during the ongoing beef between Dash and 50 Cent. Their recent public spats started from talks about the classic movie Paid In Full.

Dame Dash drops his 1 verse diss track for 50 Cent & Cam’ron. The artist who is rapping name is “Nicky Licky”. Dame referred to her as the “white lesbian Aaliyah”. Grammy’s better watch out. pic.twitter.com/Z7FGp5umLW — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) September 16, 2025

"The disrespect to Aaliyah tho. This man is goin out sad," an X user commented.

Earlier this year, 50 Cent announced plans to make a TV version of the film after he bought the rights to the project, with Cam'ron named as an executive producer. Dash has disputed these assertions.

In a recent chat on The Breakfast Club, he said there were no rights available to purchase. He hinted that 50 Cent's claims about owning the property were overblown. Dash also mentioned that he saw these comments as a way to stir up trouble.

“Dame going out bad, I don’t know why he would say I’m capping about anything,” wrote Fif. “Award winning projects take time. Catch 50 ways to catch a killer on Fox nation now!”

The Paid In Full discussion also led Dash to revisit earlier speculation about an unreleased 50 Cent project, a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly slated for Netflix, questioning why it never materialized.

Dame Dash's latest comments follow previous remarks in which he congratulated Cam’ron for what he described as making 50 Cent his “new boss” after the announcement of the television adaptation deal.

Fans criticize Dame Dash’s diss track as underwhelming and outdated

Online reactions to Dame Dash’s new diss track with Nicky Licky were largely critical, with many users mocking both the song and its presentation.

"Makes me want to write a 4 Page Letter to tell him how whack this is," an X user commented.

"Buddy going out EXTREMELY sad, couldn't even afford to mix and master the joint.....when Jay said make another Hov, this is not what we expected," another reacted.

Instead of generating excitement, the track seems to have stirred disappointment, with listeners expressing that the energy and quality did not match the weight of his reputation.

"Yeah Dame might be on that sh*t after watching this cause wtf," one wrote.

"Dame refuse to acknowledge he’s no longer relevant in the game," a person wrote.

"Dame called someone chatty patty then made a song with her," another wrote.

'This shit looks like that movie "Spring Breakers,"' another said.

The diss track and its timing have fueled debates among fans, with some criticizing Dash’s approach while others await further developments in the ongoing back-and-forth between the two hip-hop figures.