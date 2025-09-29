What happened to Dolly Parton? Health struggles explored as singer postpones Las Vegas concerts

Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 (Image via Getty)

Dolly Parton is putting a pause on her upcoming concerts in Las Vegas due to health issues. The singer shared the news in an Instagram post, dated September 29.

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," she wrote.

The 79-year-old, who was set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December, wrote that she has been dealing with "some health challenges" and is advised by her doctors to undergo "a few" procedures.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

She continued:

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say."

She clarified that she's not stepping away from her career just yet, saying, "God hasn't said anything about stopping yet."

However, she's been told to slow down for now, so that she can be ready for "more big adventures with all of you."

"I love you and thank you for understanding," Dolly concluded.

Meanwhile, the comment section of the post was flooded with fans sending prayers and well-wishes for Dolly's upcoming health procedures and recovery, with many also praising her decision to step back from her career for a while to prioritize her health.

"Glad Dolly is making her health first priority. I hope she makes a speedy and full recovery, from whatever her ailment is," one user wrote.

"I hope you get well soon Dolly! Take the time you need to rest up & get to the place you need to be in order to put on the best show possible! Your fans will be there waiting for you 💙🧡💙🧡" another user stated.

"Class act: take all the time you need love! We know when you bounce back you’ll make it bigger and better than ever! Sending prayers and healing light!" another user remarked.

Dolly Parton's husband recently passed away

Carl Thomas Dean, Dolly Parton's husband, passed away at the age of 82 in March 2025. The couple tied the knot in Ringgold, Georgia, in 1966.

The news was announced via an Instagram post, shared on Dolly's official Instagram handle.

"Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," the post read.

It continued:

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

All of Dolly Parton's concerts, originally scheduled for December, have been rescheduled for September 2026. Dolly didn't provide any further details about the "health challenges."