Did Dolly Parton refuse to perform at Charlie Kirk Super Bowl tribute? Viral claim debunked

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A new social media rumor suggests that multiple country music icons have refused to perform at a tribute event for Charlie Kirk, the late co-founder of Turning Point USA.

The viral claim names celebrated artists such as Dolly Parton, George Strait, Vince Gill, and Reba McEntire, who have allegedly declined the offer.

A recent post shared by Together We Rise, a Facebook page with 1.3 million followers, asserts that the NFL and other organizers plan to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk.

The original poster adds that country legends, including Dolly Parton, refused to perform at a politically charged tribute event for the TPUSA co-founder.

The post from Together We Rise reads:

“Executives were caught off guard. Organizers never anticipated the backlash. Social media exploded as millions asked the same question: Who is pulling the strings behind these demands? Why risk alienating legendary artists to force a political statement on the biggest stage in sports?”

The original poster further claims that Dolly Parton and other country musicians declining the offer would disrupt the Super Bowl. The post continues:

“It sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving critics scrambling, insiders whispering about hidden agendas, and fans divided over whether the event is still about football — or has become a battleground in America’s culture war.”

The Together We Rise post also features a link to an untrustworthy source to corroborate its claim about Dolly Parton and the others.

However, the claim that country music icons refused to perform is false, as neither the NFL, Roc Nation, nor Apple Music announced a tribute event for Charlie Kirk during the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Furthermore, the organizers announced Bad Bunny as the headliner for the upcoming midgame performance at Super Bowl LX.

To date, there is no public confirmation that any of Dolly Parton, George Strait, Vince Gill, or Reba McEntire were approached to headline the halftime show in February 2026.

Additionally, Dolly Parton recently postponed her December Las Vegas concerts to September of next year.

However, she never mentioned being part of, or headlining, the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Dolly Parton postpones her Las Vegas shows to September 2026, citing health challenges

The Rockstar singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, between December 4 and 13.

On Monday, the musician-philanthropist announced the postponement of her shows, citing health-related reasons. Parton said in a statement via Instagram:

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

Parton added:

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

The 11-time Grammy winner stated that she would not be able to rehearse and put together the show that her fans deserve to witness. Dolly Parton added:

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I'll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.”

While Parton kept her health challenges private, she reassured her fans that she is not retiring. The singer also asserted that God has told her to slow down at the moment, so she “can be ready for more big adventures with” her fans.

The Instagram post from Dolly also featured the new dates for her Las Vegas concerts, now scheduled to take place between September 17 and 26, 2026.

For those unaware, the award-winning country musician also suffered a personal tragedy earlier this year.

Dolly Parton’s husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, passed away in March following years-long health struggles after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019.