Why Is Dolly Parton’s sister asking fans to pray for her? Health struggles explored

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton’s sister has urged fans to pray for the Jolene singer, who is reportedly facing health struggles. Freida Parton shared a post on Facebook on October 7, 2025, where she revealed that she had kept a vigil praying for the 79-year-old country music legend, although she didn't exactly specify Dolly's condition.

She wrote:

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Parton added that she was sure that her sister would make a good recovery:

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

She concluded her post by sending love to her sister:

“Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas Residency in September 2025

The 9 to 5 hitmaker announced on Instagram on September 28, 2025, that she was postponing her upcoming Las Vegas Residency, initially slated for December 2025, to September 2026.

Dolly Parton stated that she was dealing with “health challenges” that made it impossible for her to go ahead with her Residency plans:

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up.”

She jokingly added that “it wasn’t the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon,” before explaining to fans that she wanted to put up a worthy show when her health improved.

She clarified that she could still work on her projects from her Nashville home, but performing on stage was impossible.

She thanked fans for their understanding after emphasizing that she “wasn’t quitting the business” but was only slowing down to return ready.

The country star had previously announced Dolly: Live in Las Vegas in June 2025. She expressed then that she was excited to perform in The Colosseum Caesars.

Her last extended performance in Sin City was about 32 years ago.