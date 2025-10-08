Who are Dolly Parton’s siblings? All we know as sister Freida asks for prayers amid singer’s health issues

Dolly PARTON, performing live onstage at the UK Country Music Festival (Image via Getty)

Freida Parton, Dolly Parton's sister, recently shared an update on her sister's health. On Tuesday, October 7, Freida posted on Facebook that she was "up all night praying" for her sister, Dolly.

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you! ❤️," she added.

Her remarks sparked a frenzy in the comment section, with fans questioning Dolly's well-being. However, in a subsequent post, Freida cleared the air, claiming that she didn't mean to "scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly."

She clarified that Dolly has been "a little under the weather," adding that she asked for prayers "because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.

"Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference," Freida added.

Dolly is one of twelve children born to Robert and Avie Lee Parton. Among her siblings are six brothers and five sisters, including:

Willadeene

David

Coy

Robert Jr.

Stella

Cassie

Randy

Larry

Floyd

Twins Freida and Rachel

Speaking about her family in an interview with People magazine in 2020, Dolly said:

"I grew up in a very musical family, all my mother's people were very musical, so I was always around people playing instruments and singing, and my mom singing the old songs. So that was just part of my being and I just knew I loved it. I just continued doing that, it was just a natural thing."

Four of Dolly's sublings, Larry, Floyd, Randy and David, have died. Larry died just four days after his birth in July 1955. Meanwhile, Floyd died on December 6, 2018, Randy on January 21, 2021, and David on November 15, 2024. Floyd and Randy made a career in music while David maintained a private life.

Willadeene, Dolly's eldest sister, was born on March 24, 1940, and published her first book in 1996, titled Smoky Mountain Memories: Stories from the Hearts of the Parton Family and released the cookbook All-Day Singing & Dinner on the Ground the following year.

While Stella pursued a music career, as did Floyd’s twin sister, Freida, who later became an ordained minister in 2014 and also opened a store called Parton Family Wedding Chapel & Antiques, per the outlet.

Rachel was also involved in music before gaining recognition as an actress, best known for her role in the ABC sitcom 9 to 5. Meanwhile, Coy and Robert have maintained a private life.

Dolly Parton cancels upcoming Las Vegas shows due to health issues

Dolly Parton has put a pause on her upcoming Las Vegas Shows due to health issues. The Jolene singer shared the news in an Instagram post on September 29. She was set to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December.

"As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!" she wrote.

She continued:

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

Dolly also clarified that she is not "quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet," adding that she's been told to slow down for now, so that she can be ready for "more big adventures" with her fans.

"I love you and thank you for understanding," Dolly concluded.

Dolly Parton was married to Carl Thomas Dean, who died at the age of 82 in March 2025.

Meanwhile, all of Dolly Parton's shows, originally scheduled for December 2025, have been rescheduled for September 2026.