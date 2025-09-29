What happened to Terence Crawford? Boxing champion reportedly held at gunpoint by cops during late-night traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 09: Terence Crawford attends Netflix's Canelo vs Crawford Grand Arrivals at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on September 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix)

Boxing star Terence Crawford, an undisputed champion, is once again hitting the news headlines, but this time it was not his victories in the boxing ring but a late-night run-in with the Omaha police. Crawford was stopped at a traffic stop a few hours after the celebration in his hometown, when a parade was thrown in his honor, and he was confronted at gunpoint.

The video of the event that went viral depicts the fighter getting out of his vehicle with his hands in the air when an officer is pointing a weapon. The encounter, reported to have taken place around 1:30 a.m. The Sunday after officers' alleged reckless driving is now under internal review by the department.

Video shows Crawford complying with officers during an armed traffic stop under review

A newly released video depicts a police confrontation with Crawford, in which one of the officers is caught talking to him, asking him to get out of a car several times. At some stage, Crawford is caught on camera with his hands up, saying,

"I ain't reaching for no gun."

The clip is cut off when the policemen search him. According to authorities, the stop occurred when an officer spotted a firearm on the car's floorboard, prompting all four passengers to be ordered out at gunpoint. Police later established that all the occupants had a legal right to possess a firearm. A supervisor and a lieutenant were taken to the scene at the request of Crawford, and city officials have since initiated an internal affairs investigation into the incident. Crawford has not publicly addressed the matter.

Omaha officials order review after armed traffic stop downtown

The Omaha Police Department announced Sunday that the city's mayor and police chief have called for an internal review following a downtown traffic stop. According to the statement, officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly near North 12th and Capitol Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. and initiated a stop at Cass Street.

During the encounter, a firearm was spotted on the driver's side floorboard, prompting officers to order all four passengers out of the car at gunpoint as a precaution. Authorities later confirmed that each occupant was legally permitted to carry a firearm, and a police supervisor and lieutenant were dispatched to the scene at the request of the responding officer. The statement reads (via TMZ):

"Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers working in the downtown area observed a vehicle driving recklessly near North 12th and Capitol Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted at Cass Street. While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard. For safety, all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint."

