“Is he broke or close to retirement or both?”: Netizens react as Kanye West reportedly announces new South Africa concert

Kanye West Announces Johannesburg Concert for December 2025 (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Global music artist Kanye West, also known as Ye, has confirmed a live performance in South Africa later this year. The concert is scheduled for 13 December 2025 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg and is being promoted as his only appearance on the African continent for the year.

Ye revealed the news on his official Twitter account. The announcement came with a poster that shared all the concert details. Fans from South Africa and other countries noticed the post, and it sparked excitement. In just a few hours, it generated thousands of interactions, with social media users sharing their anticipation and inquiries about ticket access.

"Is he broke or close to retirement or both?" an X user commented.

Mixed reactions as fans weigh in on Kanye West’s South Africa concert

Online reactions to Kanye West’s announcement were mixed, with many fans expressing excitement while others voiced skepticism.

"he better not cancel last minute again i already forgave him for 2016 don’t make me look stupid twice kanye," an X user commented.

"You go to a Kanye West concert expecting to hear great music, next thing he goes on a 2 hour rant about Jay Z, his kids and Hitler...," another recated.

Some joked about the unpredictability of his performances, referencing his tendency to go on lengthy rants instead of sticking to music.

"Problem is he could go on an hour long rant instead of performing," one wrote.

"Don't forget that Twitter is not a real place. People are going to see Ye in concert," another user commented.

"These rappers have realized that the is money in performing in South Africa," one said.

"He's here to revive his career, were their dustbins when they're no longer relevant at home these ones," a person wrote.

Kanye West’s Johannesburg Concert set to draw major demand

Ticketpro.co.za will handle ticket sales based on the latest announcement. Fans need to sign up on the site in advance to get access when tickets go on sale. Monyake Group and Ellis Park Stadium are working together to plan the event and will soon provide more details about ticket pricing and availability.

Ye’s upcoming show stands out as an important occasion for his South African fans. It's been several years since he held a large live concert in the country. Many in the events industry predict huge interest since the show is exclusive, and fans across Africa get the chance to see him perform live.

With pre-registration starting, attention moves to the official ticket sale. This step will show how fast the event fills up at one of Johannesburg's key venues.