Why is Patrick Star trending? Fake Kanye West betrayal list triggers confusion online

Kanye West in Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star is trending after a list allegedly from Kanye West, featuring alleged betrayals, circulated online. Along with Patrick Star, the list featured Curious George, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, IShowSpeed, North West, Playboi Carti, LeBron James, and Hitler, among others.

The viral list is fake, as it was created by fans. However, in March 2025, Kanye West shared a list of people who allegedly betrayed him. The list included John Legend, Pusha T, Common, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, his family and kids, among others.

Ye (fka Kanye West) compiled a list of individuals he feels have betrayed him. pic.twitter.com/fqkp3GovNu — SA HIP HOP 247 🌍 (@sahiphop247) September 28, 2025

The recent fake list went viral on X. As netizens reviewed the parody tweet, they wondered how Patrick Star had betrayed the rapper.

X users mockingly added Patrick Star memes, causing the cartoon character to trend on the social media platform.

"Dafuq did Patrick Star do to him?" they wrote.

Netizens were seemingly confused by the viral list, as they speculated why Hitler, Harriet Tubman, animated characters, and his own daughter, North, were included.

"Harriet Tubman? She betrayed him from beyond the grave? Is the man beefing with his 12 yr old?" one netizen wrote.

"Don't you gotta have a relationship with somebody before they can betray you? When did he meat Harriet, Adolf, and the spongebob guy?" another X user added.

"Okay Adolf who? Hitler? Harriet Tubman?? Curious George ??? Please put Kanye away!" one user wrote.

Netizens continued to comment about the fake list that included Patrick Star, saying that the rapper seemingly needed to be institutionalized for talking about his "personal pain" openly.

"I'm broke but I will pay for Kanye's appointment with a very good mental facilty," one netizen stated.

"This n***a might actually need to be institutionalized," another netizen wrote.

"The real betrayal is putting this much personal pain on public display instead of working through it privately," one X user noted.

Before the viral Patrick Star list spread online, Kanye West's clip slamming streamers surfaced

In April 2025, Kanye West appeared on a Twitch livestream with the producer Digital Nas. As the two discussed West's upcoming album, In a Perfect World, which will be released under the title WW3, they began talking about streamers.

Kanye West previously praised popular streamer Kai Cenat. However, things took a turn when a collaboration stream of Kai Cenat and Kanye West was canceled.

The streamer went live and pulled up West's past controversial tweets.

Digital Nas called out all streamers, and Kanye called Kai Cenat "corny." He shared that at first he thought that Kai was "cool," but he changed his mind.

"F**k that, n***a. That was corny. Yeah, I thought he was cool," the rapper stated.

The two also brought up Aiden Ross and DJ Akademiks, and bashed them. A month later, during the American Music Awards Red Carpet interview, Kai Cenat asked a Kanye West fan to leave after they praised the rapper and asked Kai about his thoughts.