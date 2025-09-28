Who is Giuliano Puzo? Haitian DJ K9 arrest claim goes viral, sparks concern among fans

Giuliano Puzo (Image via Instagram/@djk9_)

Haitian DJ and business owner Giuliano Puzo, also known as DJ K9, has made headlines with news of his arrest in the early morning hours on September 26th, 2025, while in Miami. The artist was arrested upon his return from an international trip, police in Miami-Dade County said.

The circumstances behind his arrest remain unclear at this time, but the allegation is being widely circulated on social media, sparking fears from followers of the popular entertainer and podcast host.

Few details about the incident are currently available. Puzo was reportedly a wanted man before he went into custody, but officials have yet to comment on allegations about charges or cause.



🚨 BREAKING NEWS : Puzo Giuliano alias DJ K-9, figure populaire de la scène culturelle haïtienne 🇭🇹 et co-animateur de l’émission 🎙️ « De Tout et de Rien », a été arrêté à son arrivée à Miami-Dade le 26 septembre 2025. pic.twitter.com/UqTyR705gL — Le Quotidien 509 (@lequotidien509) September 27, 2025

Neither the Miami-Dade police department nor U.S. federal agencies have offered an official comment at this time. The uncertainty has sparked speculation among his supporters, many of whom took to social media to voice both concern and solidarity.

Giuliano Puzo, who goes by the DJ name K9 and has been playing music for over 15 years, is considered one of the leading Haitian DJs of his generation.

His career has led him to perform all over the world, playing in Montreal, New York, Miami, Mexico City, Santiago and Rome. Renowned for his high-energy sets and genre-sampling capabilities, he has been instrumental in raising Haitian music to the global platform.

In addition to his DJing career, Puzo has been involved in some entrepreneurial pursuits, such as Cheveux Gina, a hair supply company in Port-au-Prince. He has been a leading figure in his varied professional practice.

DJ K9’s raise to fame due to De Tout et De Rien podcast

Earlier in his career, the DJ had broadened his horizons through media, even co-hosting the podcast De Tout et De Rien with industry veteran Haitian broadcaster Carel Pedre.

The show streams on platforms including YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It is a home for raw and unfiltered conversations about Haitian culture, music and community issues. Since the podcast resurfaced in early 2025, it has hosted a range of guests, spanning artists such as Rutshelle Guillaume and TonyMix to entrepreneurs and cultural influencers.

Many people have been left in shock upon hearing the news of DJ K9’s arrest. Online fans of his career as a DJ and listeners to De Tous et de Rien have expressed shock and disbelief.

As it stands, not much has been revealed about the circumstances of Giuliano Puzo’s arrest. These are unconfirmed reports, as details of the said case have yet to be confirmed by authorities beyond the initial reporting.

Regardless, the incident is a reminder of how easily news about prominent figures can travel, and of its power to make an impact on the communities and audiences who idolize them.