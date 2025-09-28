Who is Luis Cruz Burgos? Suspect arrested following the murder of Canadian hockey player Giovanni Michael Robinson

Luis Cruz Burgos has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide [Representational Image] (Image via Daniel von Appen/Unsplash)

Sheboygan Falls Police Department apprehended Luis Cruz Burgos on Friday, September 26, Chief Aaron J. Wigen confirmed in a news release. The arrestee is a suspect in the homicide of a Canadian citizen, previously identified as hockey player Giovanni Michael Robinson, aka Mike. Chief Wigen shared:

“On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Sheboygan Falls Police Department with the assistance of the Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office and Sheboygan Fire Department, conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of Kroos Court in Sheboygan.”

Wigen added:

“As a result of the investigation, the Sheboygan Falls Police Department arrested Luis E Cruz Burgos, age 35, for First Degree Reckless Homicide. He will be held at the Sheboygan County Detention Center.”

According to TMJ4, Burgos told the authorities he had been a DoorDash driver for nine months. The delivery driver drove a black Ford Escape, per his confession to the police. The 35-year-old is the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of Robinson.

Per Fox 6, Luis Cruz Burgos was involved in an alleged dispute over ride payment. The Sheboygan Falls Police Department has charged the suspect with first-degree reckless homicide.

Luis Cruz Burgos had a dispute with Mike Robinson and his group over negotiations, one witness claims

Per a witness testimony of the Wednesday incident, the suspect asked for a payment of $60/person from the victim’s group, later demanding $40, per TMJ4. The witness identified the alleged attacker as Burgos, who previously had a dispute with the group over ride payment. Per Fox 6, one witness told the police that the suspect was a “Hispanic” man who worked for DoorDash.

However, another witness and Burgos claimed that there was no argument. The suspect claimed that he was called “stupid” by one of the men in the group, while someone also flipped him off as he drove off. The attacker was also allegedly driving a black Ford Escape, which Luis Cruz Burgos has also confessed to using for his deliveries.

According to TMJ4, Burgos has also claimed that he could not possess a firearm due to a 2019 court order in connection with a domestic incident in Florida. Per the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, was killed on September 24 after he was shot in the chest. The local authorities announced the death on Facebook in a news release on Thursday, September 25:

“The homicide victim has been identified as Giovanni Michael Robinson, age 32, from Ontario, Canada. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences go out to the Robinson family and loved ones.”

Per Us Weekly, Mike Robinson visited the US for a golf tournament. The magazine reported that Robinson became a father in August, while his sister’s wedding was scheduled for next week. The ceremony has been cancelled in the wake of Giovanni’s death.