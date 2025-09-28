Was the Southport shooting suspect identified? Nigel Edge viral post debunked as rumors erupt online

A person of interest was apprehended in Oak Island in connect to Southport Yacht Basin Shooting [Representational Image] (Image via JOSHUA COLEMAN/Unsplash)

The reports of an active shooting situation at Southport Yacht Basin emerged on Saturday, September 27, with different outlets reporting multiple casualties and injuries. The City of Southport, North Carolina, posted about the incident on Facebook at 9:53 pm on Saturday, confirming that a manhunt was underway. The authorities revealed:

“There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin. There is an unknown number of injuries. Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.”

Soon, unverified rumors regarding the shooting suspect’s identity surfaced on the internet. Multiple accounts have claimed that the suspected shooter is Nigel Edge.

Tessaron News (@tessaron_news_3) posted screenshots of past court filings and confirmed that Edge is a former Marine and a Brunswick County resident.

Highlighting the suspect’s active social media accounts and various lawsuits filed by Nigel Edge, the account remarked:

“His still active social media accounts seem to outline a troubled veteran coping with a medical disorder, bringing about multiple dead-end lawsuits.”

However, despite the unconfirmed claims circulating on social media, the Southport Yacht Basin shooting suspect has not been identified.

A person of interest has been apprehended, but the authorities have refrained from confirming the identity.

Oak Island Police apprehended a person of interest in connection with the Southport Yacht Basin shooting

On Saturday night, an armed assailant, who came from a boat, shot at a riverside bar, American Fish Company, in North Carolina, outlets such as CNN, Fox News, and more reported.

Initially, it was reported that three people were killed, while eight were wounded in the incident.

Later, during a press conference on Sunday around 1:00 am, the Southport Police Chief Todd Coring confirmed that there had been three casualties.

At the same time, six people were injured in the American Fish Company shooting. He asserted that the victims' names will not be disclosed until the families have been notified.

During the news conference, Coring confirmed two active shooting scenes – one in Southport and the other in Oak Island. After the police chief’s media address, the Oak Island Police Department announced that a person of interest was taken into custody. They shared in a press release:

“Shortly after 10:00 PM [on Saturday], the U.S. Coast Guard observed a single individual matching the description of the shooter, loading their boat at the public boat ramp at NE 55th Street in Oak Island.”

The authorities confirmed:

“The Coast Guard crew detained this suspect, who is now being held by the Oak Island Police Department, and will be turned over to the Southport Police Department for questioning, with assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.”

Oak Island Police confirmed “no known further credible threat to the public.”

The news release confirmed that Southport Police will provide further updates on the suspect’s identity and charges.