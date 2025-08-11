Who was Kevin Mares? GoFundMe raises over $25,000 for family of US tourist killed in Bad Bunny La Perla Puerto Rico concert

Kevin Mares grew up in Queens, New York City (Image via Instagram/@kevin_mares)

Kevin Mares, a 25-year-old US tourist, was in Puerto Rico to attend a Bad Bunny concert when he was fatally shot.

According to NBC 6 South Florida, police said Mares was in La Perla, a seaside shanty town in San Juan, on the morning of Sunday, August 10, when he was killed in a shooting incident.

The victim’s Facebook profile shows that he was from Queens, New York City. Kevin went to IS 125 Thomas J. McCann Woodside Intermediate School, according to his Facebook bio.

According to his LinkedIn, Mares worked as a Veterinary Technician at the Meadowbrook Animal Hospital in NY. At the same time, he was an aspiring veterinarian enrolled at LaGuardia Community College.

Kevin Mares resided in East Elmhurst with his parents, Hector and Sandra Mares, and a 15-year-old brother. The Queens native was also in a relationship with Angy Nicole Arguello, who accompanied him, along with two other friends, on their vacation trip to Puerto Rico, according to CBS News.

Mares was an innocent bystander, Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz, a homicide detective, told NBC 6 South Florida in a phone interview.

He further revealed that two locals were injured in the shooting incident and were hospitalized. Regarding the shooter, who is still at large, Sgt. Ruiz claimed:

“We have very little information.”

According to NBC 6 South Florida, the 25-year-old was shot on the left side of his abdomen. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Community supports Kevin Mares’ family, as GoFundMe raises over $25,000

The 25-year-old veterinarian student was caught in crossfire during his trip to Puerto Rico and lost his life.

Following his tragic demise, his family has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to bring him back to New York. Hector Mares, Kevin’s father, is organizing the campaign and wrote:

“Kevin Mares was a deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him. His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones.”

The page revealed that Kevin was planning to propose to his girlfriend of six years, Angy Nicole. Hector continued:

“Family was at the center of everything he did, and his sudden passing has left an unfillable void in our lives.”

Kevin’s family recounted the incident that took their son’s life and wrote:

“We are now faced with the heartbreaking task of bringing Kevin home, with significant expenses to transfer his body from Puerto Rico to New York, as well as funeral and memorial costs at Frederick Funeral Home.”

The fundraiser, aimed at raising money to cover various expenses, has received the community's support. The campaign (with a goal of $50K) has received a collective donation of over $25,000 within 10 hours of its creation.

.@gofundme for the young man who tragically lost his life while visiting Puerto Rico for the #BadBunny @sanbenito residency https://t.co/LHnhHLDJup — NataschaOS (@NataschaOS) August 10, 2025

Angy Nicole Arguello, who accompanied Kevin in Puerto Rico, also shared the GoFundMe link on Instagram. She also posted pictures with her late boyfriend in her Stories. Angy Nicole wrote on one of them:

“I love you, my angel.”

Angy continued writing in the next one (translated from Spanish):

“My love, I love you. I miss you so much. Why, God, did you take him away from me?”

Apart from Angy Nicole, Kevin’s parents also spoke out during a conversation with CBS News and demanded justice.