"He trolling": Internet reacts as BloodHound Q50 appears to snort coke on IG Live following reports of being shot at St. Louis

Bloodhound Q50 (Photo: Instagram/@bloodhoundq50.762)

Bloodhound Q50 went on Instagram Live, supposedly snorting coke, after there were reports of him being shot. On August 17, 2025, DJ Akademiks, a popular content creator, reuploaded a passerby's Instagram story, claiming that the Chicago rapper was allegedly shot in St. Louis.

DJ Akademiks claimed in the caption of the Instagram post that four people were also injured in the alleged shooting. The news was unconfirmed as news outlets found no sufficient proof of Bloodhound Q50 getting shot.

On August 18, 2025, Bloodhound Q50 posted pictures of himself on Instagram, showing that he was unharmed. In the caption of his post, he stated that he was "notorious" like the Notorious B.I.G.

However, he wouldn't pass away like the rapper did. For the unversed, the Notorious B.I.G. passed away in a 1997 shooting.

"Notorious like Big Poppa, but I ain't goin like Chris Wallace," he wrote.

DJ Akademiks reuploaded a clip from the rapper's recent Instagram Live, claiming that Bloodhound Q50 was supposedly calling out the haters.

Bloodhound Q50 snorts a line of coke on Instagram live to prove they failed to kill him in St Louis pic.twitter.com/PmIbN3iVdu — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 18, 2025

The tweet garnered almost 10,000 likes and gained a mixed reaction from netizens. While some questioned if the rapper was snorting coke, others claimed he was only "trolling."

"Na bro ain't hit no bag, he trolling," one user wrote.

Some netizens claimed the rapper was not doing coke, and he was supposedly doing Percocet, which is a pain-relieving drug.

One user (@CheefHendriX) jokingly said that he should have gone on stage with a bulletproof vest, like 50 Cent did on the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

"That's a man with no soul! You just got clapped at and you do a line of coke to confirm your alive," one netizen wrote.

"Huh? Like what was that proving. You suppose to pop out on stage in a bullet proof vest like 50 what's is this," another internet user added.

"It's a perk . Still horrible! Atp he will have withdrawals without it . To damn young ! Smh," another X user wrote.

Netizens continued to discuss the clip, calling the rapper a "certified junkie." One user (@KyrgioNFT) stated that the Chicago rapper would allegedly go after the shooter, and that men "better hide."

"Junkies are like "that's a perc not coke" like dawg if you're out here crushing pills and snorting them, then you're a certified junkie," one netizen wrote.

"Bro how is he still able to breathe thru his nose every week he snortin something," another X user wrote.

"Oh yup, hes finna get his getback on the shooter. That guy better hide," another user added.

Along with the Instagram post, Bloodhound Q50 posted an Instagram story, confirming that the shootout rumor was false

According to Soap Central's August 18, 2025, report, Bloodhound Q50 uploaded an Instagram story on Monday, calling out the "fake news."

"Switchy watching all the fake news laughing," the Chicago rapper wrote with laughing emojis.

On Sunday, Hypefresh reported that Bloodhound Q50 allegedly stole $60,000 from a man from St. Louis.

The man trolled the rapper on Instagram Live after the news of Bloodhound Q50 being shot spread.

The Chicago rapper has not responded to the alleged robbery news. Stay tuned for more updates.