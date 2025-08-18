Who is Bloodhound Q50? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of reportedly being shot

Bloodhound Q50 (Photo: Instagram/ @bloodhoundq50.762)

Reports claiming Chicago rapper Bloodhound Q50 was reportedly shot in St. Louis, Missouri, have been circulating online. According to an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks, a vehicle belonging to the musician was shot at on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The incident allegedly left four others with critical injuries. The post included a clip showing several police vehicles parked outside a hospital, alongside the caption:

"Check on luh @bloodhoundq50.762."

However, these reports remain unverified, with no law enforcement official or any spokesperson for the rapper publicly commenting on the same.

Born Mikquale Cooper, Q50 began making music in 2023 before gaining traction a year later.

Bloodhound Q50 signed a record deal with Signal Records in 2024

Bloodhound Q50 hails from Chicago, Illinois. According to his biography on Apple Music, Cooper first started rapping casually in 2023. However, following the success of his tracks Big 3 and Coffin, he began taking it seriously.

Q50 dropped his first commercial single, Splash Bros, in July 2024. The song came out just a month after the murder of his friend Bloodhound Lil Jeff. The rapper followed up the single with tracks like Triple 3, Go, and BH4L. Some of his songs featured posthumous verses from Jeff.

Before the year ended, Bloodhound Q50 landed a record deal with Signal Records (affiliated with Columbia Records). He dropped his debut album, Long Live My Brudda He Prolly Kilt Yo Brudda, in April 2025. In July, the rapper performed at Milwaukee's Summerfest 2025.

Amid the speculations, a clip of Q50's interview with YouTuber DJ Vlad went viral. Per Vlad, he interviewed the rapper earlier this year, where the latter detailed being shot at the first time. Cooper explained that he believed the incident stemmed from a case of "mistaken identity" and that he wasn't the "intended target" as he "ain't did sh*t to nobody." Per Vlad, the rapper ended up getting shot in the leg.

As news of Bloodhound Q50's alleged shooting on Sunday spread, internet users were quick to express concern. Taking to the comment section of the rapper's Instagram, many questioned him about his health. This included user @chiraqhumor, who wrote:

"He Not (skull emoji) Yall. He Still Alive (100 empji)."

Meanwhile, @dilyn.ww_ remarked:

"Bro Q50 Pls tell me u still alive twan."

While Cooper did not respond to the rumors, he shared a post that featured a carousel of images of himself sitting inside a vehicle. He added the caption:

"Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain’t goin like Chris Wallace da world know who the goblins they beggin fa me to stop it da reason they don’t ride wit toddlers no sympathy dump on mamas u either in or u out it and don’t even question me bout it."

Bloodhound Q50's followers expressed relief in the comments, saying they were happy to see him looking alright after the reports. The rapper also reposted several IG Stories, including one by user @079_squeeze, which read:

"Switchy watching all the fake news laughing (blood drop emojis)."

Copper's re-post included several laughing emojis, suggesting the reports of a shooting were a hoax and he was safe. He also appeared on an IG Livestream, looking well.