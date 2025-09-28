"What's the point anymore?": Big Brother 27 fans react to claims that Dr. Will is the Mastermind

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 premiered with a series of twists and unexpected game moves that kept the houseguests on alert and the viewers entertained.

One such element of the show was the Mastermind, a character that emerged at certain stages of the competition to stir chaos.

He first appeared during the series premiere, where he ‘kidnapped’ host Julie Chen Moonves, leaving it up to the houseguests to find her.

His most talked-about move was the White Locust Twist, which resulted in the elimination of fan-favorite houseguest and Big Brother season 13 winner, Rachel Reilly, drawing massive backlash from netizens and former participants.

While his strategies were discussed throughout the season, viewers remained unaware of his identity until Morgan mentioned Dr. Will Kirby, the winner of Big Brother season 2, during the live feeds, sparking curiosity among fans.

In one segment of the live feeds, Morgan was heard saying:

“Girl, can you believe we got to see Dr. Will’s fine a**, I swear to God, oh my God.”

The statement led to speculation that Dr. Will was the Mastermind, as houseguests were meant to be informed about it during part two of the final Head of Household competition.

Big Brother fans on X shared their thoughts on Dr. Will allegedly being the Mastermind, as one commented:

“So Dr Will was the Mastermind. What’s the point anymore? Why would he agree to this after not wanting to do the Round Table anymore.”

Many Big Brother fans were not pleased by the possibility of Dr. Will being the Mastermind.

“of course dr will is the mastermind, he loves appearing on reality shows for 5 mins for a check,” a fan wrote.

“So Dr Will is the mastermind apparently. Ground breaking. Now can they explain what the mastermind is and what he actually did?” another one commented.

“Dr. Will was the mastermind ofc he wanted the cheatmance to thrive & take out Rachel & Keanu,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“If the mastermind is Dr Will I’m gonna be SOOOO irritated. Like come up with something new already, they’re literally just dragging his storyline more than it needs to,” a person wrote.

“Anyone who thinks Dr Will was running around in the Mastermind costume all season is EXTREMELY naive and probably thinks Vince is a real man instead of a pathetic loser. 100 percent it was an intern the whole time until Dr Will stepped in for the reveal,” another netizen commented.

“You’re telling me the mastermind who brought in a twist where you get eliminated for not winning a competition is Dr. Will… the man who won big brother by winning no competitions and just social strategy… got it,” a fan posted.

Unpacking Dr. Will Kirby’s history on Big Brother

Dr. Will is renowned for winning season 2 of the CBS show, where he rose to popularity for coining the term “showmance” and purposely losing challenges.

He participated in the competition as a 24-year-old dermatologist who prioritized forming alliances and developing deep bonds.

While Dr. Will formed a strong friendship with Mike “Boogie” Malin, he also developed a romantic connection with Shannon Dragoo.

He soon emerged as a threat, as his co-stars named him the “Evil Doctor” of the season. His primary focus throughout his stay in the Big Brother house was to engage in social gameplay, instead of winning physical competitions.

Despite being nominated four times, he found his way to the finale, where he convinced the jury to make him the winner of season 2 of the show.

Dr. Will returned to the franchise when he participated in Big Brother: All Stars, however, he fell short of attaining the winner’s title, as he finished in fourth place on day 65.

While claims about him being the Mastermind remain speculative, fans will have to tune in to the finale to find out who the real person is behind the mask.

Stay tuned for more updates.