Big Brother champion Ashley Hollis on choosing Vince over Morgan for the final two

Ashley Hollis, winner of Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother 27 ended on September 28, 2025, with attorney Ashley Hollis winning the $750,000 grand prize after securing six of the seven jury votes.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post on September 29, 2025:

Hollis spoke about her strategy, the decision to bring Vince Panaro to the final two instead of Morgan Pope, and her reaction to Panaro’s closing speech.

“Well firstly to the naysayers, I would like to argue I didn’t need to win competitions because I wasn’t a threat in the house,” Hollis said, emphasizing how her social game guided her season.

She noted that she won competitions only when necessary and used relationships to stay off the block. Hollis also described why she felt confident facing Panaro in the finale, stating:

“He had pretty much burned every single bridge in the house.”

The 25-year-old attorney reflected on how being able to present her case to the jury and her experience as a lawyer helped during the final speeches. She also compared how a possible matchup with Pope could have changed the jury’s decision.

Social strategy and selective wins shaped Ashley Hollis’s Big Brother 27 journey and secured jury support

In her interview, Hollis explained that avoiding early competition wins was intentional.

“That wasn’t because of my lack of competition skills. That was because of my social game,” she said.

She compared her approach to other players, such as Morgan Pope and Mickey Lee, who she said were targeted despite limited wins because of social factors.

Hollis stated:

“I was in a great position socially throughout the game where I didn’t necessarily need to win, but when I did need to win, I pulled it out.”

This ability to manage perceptions helped her reach the endgame without becoming a target.

She also cited the final Head of Household (HOH) competition as a turning point, saying that winning it gave her the power to decide the final matchup and frame her closing argument to the jury.

Hollis emphasized that she studied how previous seasons rewarded timing and relationship management, which shaped her choices.

She noted that Panaro’s strained relationships with housemates increased her chances. “He had pretty much burned every single bridge in the house, burned it down to the ground,” she said.

This, combined with her final HOH win, positioned her as the player who could claim she acted when it mattered most, which she believes resonated with the jury.

Decision to face Vince Panaro, reaction to his speech, and speculation on a potential matchup with Morgan Pope in Big Brother

Hollis said that she brought Panaro to the final two because she believed the jury would favor her over him.

“Obviously I took him for a reason. So I definitely thought I was going to win against him,” she said.

She added,

“Now did I think it’d be a complete landslide? Not necessarily, but I knew I would get at least four votes next to him just because of my social game.”

Hollis described Panaro’s closing remarks as underwhelming: “And also his speech… yikes.” She credited her courtroom experience for helping her present a clear case to the jury. “I was able to pull out my true self and it felt great,” she explained.

Hollis also addressed speculation about how she would have fared against Pope, the pre-season favorite. “She might have won, but they weren’t really sure how the jury was going to go,” she said, citing alumni opinions that certain jurors were not fans of Pope’s game.

Hollis said she was curious about the public’s views on a hypothetical matchup but maintained that taking Panaro was the strategic choice. She closed by noting that “Big Brother” will return for Season 28 next summer, inviting fans to see how new players handle the same pressures.

