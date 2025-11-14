Who won the Big Brother UK 2025 title in the live finale?

Richard Storry has been crowned the winner of Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via YouTube/ Big Brother UK)

Big Brother UK 2025 has finally wrapped up with its explosive live finale that premiered on November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm on ITV, concluding one of the most explosive, dramatic, and controversial seasons in the show’s long history

Premiered on September 28, 2025, the house featured 12 contestants who were later joined by four more on Day 2, who competed for the win.

Now, after a series of surprises, double evictions, and challenging tasks, their number was reduced to a final six finalists: Cameron, Elsa, Emily, Jenny, Richard, and Tate.

In the live finale, Richard Storry, a 60-year-old composer and author from South London, was crowned champion of Big Brother UK 2025, becoming the oldest winner in the show’s 25-year history, walking away with the £100,000 prize.

With no major cash bomb twist this year, Richard secured the full prize fund. Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best delivered the final results during the live broadcast as crowds erupted in celebration.

As Richard exited the house, he addressed the house and delivered heartfelt final words:

Big Brother team, it has been an absolute pleasure and delight. Good night, and thank you!

When asked by AJ how he felt moments after his win, Richard simply said:

Absolutely crazy.

Elsa Rae became the runner-up, with Jenny Baird finishing in third place, followed by Cameron in fourth, Emily in fifth, and Tate finishing in sixth place.

Here's what happened on Big Brother UK finale night

Before the last results of Big Brother UK were announced, viewers were shown how the finalists spent their final night together, bonding over Big Brother UK's traditional last supper. Cameron shared touching words with his fellow housemates:

Seven weeks in this madhouse. It's been a hell of a ride in here. I can't say in a nutshell how much I've appreciated coming into this house and spending it with you guys, and how great you've all been. So, thank you for that. Jenny, I probably couldn't have done it quite without you. It certainly wouldn't have been as fun and enjoyable, and you know I think the world you, never change, never change.

Richard, too, expressed his gratitude, saying:

This experience has been, without doubt, the most bonkers, crazy, madcap, incredible, extraordinary thing I have ever done. It's been great to meet all of you. It's been a magnificent, magnificent ride, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. So, here's to you, it's been great!

After this, the final moment arrived when the hosts enthusiastically revealed the winner during the live finale, and AJ was the first to greet the crowing housemate, Richard, as they stepped out to thunderous cheers with a £100,000 prize.

Richard and Elsa were the last ones competing when finally Will revealed the name, and they both congratulated and hugged each other. Richard was visibly emotional about the new person who was asked by Big Brother to kiss the house goodbye and leave.

He then hugged imaginary contestants and expressed his pleasure and gratitude, finally leaving the house.

Being one of the four late arrivals of Big Brother UK, Richard revealed that he had been single all his life and had adopted a 33-year-old refugee as his son earlier in the series.

In the house, Richard faced major troubles with the evicted contestant Caroline, who faced backlash for allegedly bullying him.

Caroline called him boring, comparing him to Mr. Bean and even said that he is not funny during her exit interview. However, Richard has characterised their dynamic as pantomime-like.

Applications for Big Brother UK 2026 have started, with potential housemates asked to take part for eight weeks in the next autumn.

Stay tuned for more updates.