"Still a long way to go" - Gold Rush’s Parker Schnabel pushes for a four-plant run as his crew battles setbacks in Season 16

Season 16 of Golden Rush, which premiered on November 7, 2025, continued to outline the production pressures faced by the miners, with Parker Schnabel stating,

“Still a long way to go.”

His goal of running four wash plants shaped the episode as crews addressed equipment delays, personnel shifts, and operational interruptions.

The developments followed the events presented in the November 14 episode, where Parker, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and Kevin Beets moved forward with their respective plans while responding to immediate constraints.

Operational challenges shape Parker Schnabel’s Golden Rush Season 16 gold production goals

Parker Schnabel accelerates efforts toward a four-plant season

Parker Schnabel maintained a target of 10,000 ounces, valued at an estimated $35 million. His strategy included running four wash plants.

Mitch Blaschke continued stripping a two-acre cut, while Tyson Lee managed operations at Dominion Creek.

Tyson oversaw the Bridge Cut, where Bob was sluicing, and the Golden Mile, which drill results indicated could contain up to $12 million in gold.

Parker’s crew prepared Sluicifer for its return after two years offline. Tyson assigned Kayden to develop the water filtration system, but Kayden’s excavator became stuck on the first day.

Tyson recovered the machine and prepared Sluicifer for relocation. Production was briefly interrupted when Bob’s converters shut down, prompting Tyson to replace the generator instead of pursuing further repairs.

During the weigh-in, Bob produced 161.80 ounces, and Sluicifer generated an initial 112.01 ounces. He reiterated his intention to activate a third plant shortly.

Parker also emphasized his focus on high-yield zones, noting the need for efficiency across multiple cuts.

Kevin Beets faces setbacks after personnel changes

At Scribner Creek, Kevin Beets advanced toward a 2,000-ounce target after banking 57 ounces at the start of the season.

His operation was affected when foreman Brennan Ruault left for Parker Schnabel’s crew.

During this transition, Kayden Foot raised concerns about Kevin’s approach to running wet pay, stating,

“Poor planning leads to piss poor production which leads to piss poor results.”

Kayden later added that he felt "disrespected" while working with Kevin.

As predicted by Kayden, equipment issues surfaced when the feeder and conveyor were impacted by wet material, prompting a shutdown.

Kevin’s response involved applying high-pressure hot water to remove accumulated mud and resuming processing at a reduced pace.

Kayden subsequently joined Parker’s crew, acknowledging Parker’s reputation by saying,

“In my eyes, he is the ‘King of the Klondike.’”

Kevin received the information directly, with Kayden explaining that the move was influenced by a reference.

Kevin and Faith Teng proceeded with their weigh-in, generating 48.46 ounces valued at approximately $170,000.

Their season total exceeded 100 ounces as they continued toward their target while addressing staffing changes.

Tony Beets addresses water-flow interruptions at Indian River

Tony Beets progressed toward a 6,500-ounce target after accumulating 417 ounces early in the season. His plan involved operating two sites, with Mike Beets at Paradise Hill and Cousin Mike at Indian River.

Tony inspected Cousin Mike’s site and ordered a shutdown upon encountering high water caused by a blocked culvert.

A beaver obstruction had filled the pond system, leading Tony to direct immediate clearing efforts.

Cousin Mike used an excavator to remove the blockage and reopen the waterway. Once the culvert was cleared, Sluice-A-Lot resumed operations.

The Early Bird Cut delivered 214.6 ounces for the week, increasing Tony’s total to more than 632 ounces, representing nearly one-tenth of the season goal.

Rick Ness secures a new mining opportunity while awaiting a license

Rick Ness remained unable to proceed at Duncan Creek without a water license. As documented in the episode, he pursued an alternative ground at Lightning Creek under the previous landlord, Troy Taylor.

Rick proposed 10 percent royalties, while Troy requested 20 percent. Rick countered with 15 percent and referenced their six-year history, leading Troy to agree.

Troy required a minimum output of 100 ounces as a safeguard.

Rick acknowledged the obligation to produce $350,000 worth of gold and resumed operations with assistance from Brian “Z” Zaremba and a recruit.

He designated the new area as the Diamond Cut while continuing to await the Duncan Creek license.

Stay tuned for more updates.