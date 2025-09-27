Who is Ian Roberts? lowa's Des Moines public school chief arrested by ICE

A cell at the former Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay (Image via Getty)

Ian Roberts, the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa, was recently arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Roberts was arrested on Friday, September 26, during a traffic stop after he fled into the woods. According to the ICE, he was in the United States illegally and did not have the proper work authorization.

Roberts was reportedly born to immigrant parents from Guyana and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. According to the US Department of Homeland Security, he arrived in the United States on a student visa in 1999 and was ordered to be deported in 2024.

According to ICE, Roberts was pulled over on Friday by officers while driving his school-issued vehicle; however, he fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle near a wooded area. He was later located and arrested with the help of Iowa State Patrol officers and was brought to Woodbury County’s jail in northwest Iowa later that afternoon.

According to ICE, Roberts was "in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed blade hunting knife."

"This should be a wake-up call for our communities to the great work that our officers are doing every day to remove public safety threats. How this illegal alien was hired without work authorization, a final order of removal, and a prior weapons charge is beyond comprehension and should alarm the parents of that school district," ICE enforcement and removal operations regional official Sam Olson said in a statement.

However, in a news conference, board president of Des Moines Public Schools, Jackie Norris, called Roberts an "integral part of our school community" who has “shown up in ways big and small."

The 54-year-old began working as superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools on July 1, 2023, earning $270,000 per year. He was responsible for managing a large school district with over 30,000 students and 5,000 employees.

More about Ian Roberts

HOLY SHlT



Ian Andre Roberts, who's in charge of De Moines Public School District, has been arrested by ICE. He's an illegal evading deportation. With a gun. pic.twitter.com/Mu5w9v6UuB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 26, 2025

According to Des Moines Public Schools' official website, Ian Roberts has over two decades of experience as a classroom teacher, school administrator, and executive leader.

Ian graduated with a B.S. degree from Coppin State University, followed by a Master's degree from St. John’s University and Georgetown University. Additionally, he earned a doctorate in Urban Educational Leadership from Trident University.

He also competed in track and field at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, and at the World Championships in Seville, Spain, and Maebashi, Japan. In 2013, he was named the George Washington University's Washington D.C. Principal of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Directors Council, a nonprofit organization supporting Des Moines' Black community, in a Facebook post dated September 27, called Ian a "valued member of our Board and a respected leader in the Des Moines community."

"Dr. Roberts has been a trusted partner, a dedicated advocate for equity, and an unwavering supporter of families and youth in Polk County. His contributions to both The Directors Council and the wider community are immeasurable, and we stand with him during this uncertain moment. We know this news raises many questions and concerns. As an organization, our priority is to continue advancing our mission with stability and integrity while also offering our full support to Dr. Roberts and his family," they added.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Ian Robert pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm in his vehicle. He was fined $100 and court costs.