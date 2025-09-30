Who is Ian Roberts? Iowa revokes license of school superintendent and ex-Olympian arrested by ICE

Ian Roberts' license has been revoked after his recent arrest (Representative image via Ivan Aleksic/Unsplash)

State officials have recently revoked the license of Ian Roberts, the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools. Moreover, he has been put on unpaid leave by the school board members through a unanimous voting process, as per KCCI Des Moines.

The latest update arrived a few days after Ian was taken into custody on September 26, 2025, by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Roberts was arrested for living illegally in the US over the years.

In a letter sent by the BOEE Executive Director, Micheal Cavin, Ian Roberts was informed about his license being revoked, as it reads:

“Our office has received information that you no longer posses legal presence in the United States, therefore you (are) not able to hold a license issued by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.”

The license was originally provided around two years ago, and its expiry date was set on December 31, 2028, as per USA Today. Notably, Ian Roberts has the opportunity to appeal the latest decision until October 28 this year. As of this writing, Roberts has not commented on anything related to the license revocation.

The letter even mentioned that Ian needs to write a letter to the Board of Educational Examiners if he wants to appeal the latest decision. Apart from this, the letter stated:

“The request for hearing shall specify the factual or legal errors that the applicant contends were made by the executive director, must identify any factual disputes upon which the applicant desires an evidentiary hearing, and may provide additional written information or documents in support of licensure.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Norris, the board chairman, said in a statement that they have contacted Ian’s legal team to provide the details related to his citizenship by September 30, 2025. Jackie also stated that in case the documents are not submitted on time, the process to end the contract will be started without delay.

Ian Roberts was previously involved in some legal issues

According to People magazine, weapon possession charges were reportedly imposed on Roberts around five years ago, followed by a count of loaded firearm possession inside a vehicle, which was allegedly linked to an incident that happened in December 2021.

Des Moines Public Schools also said in a statement that Ian Roberts revealed the charges against him during a hiring process and explained the circumstances that led to the legal problem.

While speaking to the Des Moines Register, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said that Ian reportedly left his car and ran away from the cops before his latest arrest. Furthermore, he allegedly had a loaded handgun in his possession along with a hunting knife and cash worth $3,000.

Notably, Ian Roberts completed his higher studies at Coppin State University and St. John’s University. His athletic skills have been praised over the years, as revealed on the website of Coppin. Roberts continued pursuing his passion for athletics at St. John’s.

“I became an All-American and Big East Conference champion in the 800 meters, after which I earned a professional athletic contract. I subsequently competed in, and won, a gold medal at the Central American Championships in Bridgetown, Barbados, and ran a time that qualified me for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia”, Roberts said about his achievements.

Ian additionally participated in two world championships and was one of the finalists in the Pan-American Games. He served in various positions in the world of education, such as a special education teacher and principal. He was also a member of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.