"All about girl power": Big Brother 27 fans hope for an Ashley and Morgan final two

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

After weeks of intense competitions, shocking evictions, and surprise relationships, Big Brother season 27 has finally entered the last leg, where either Morgan, Vince, or Ashley will be announced the winner of the competitive series.

While each strived to become the champion of the fan-favorite CBS show, netizens rallied for a specific duo to make it to the final two.

Viewers wanted Morgan Pope and Ashley Hollis to enter the final round of the competition as the two finalists of the show, leaving Vince Panaro out of the race for the $750,000 grand prize.

At the moment, both players have an equal chance of reaching that stage. All they have to do was win the ultimate round of the three-part final Head of Household competition and secure their spot in the final two.

As winners of the first and second rounds, respectively, Morgan and Ashley have an equal chance to earn that spot, while Vince has to depend on the decision of the third round winner to see if his journey will continue or end with him in third place.

While all depended on the final competition, Big Brother fans on X hoped that the outcome would result in Morgan and Ashley becoming the two remaining finalists.

“I really want a Morgan and Ashley F2, because I'm all about girl power,” a netizen commented.

Many Big Brother fans wanted the ladies to advance instead of Vince.

“Ashley and Morgan F2 where they reveal their real professions as a lawyer and twitch gamer would go so hard,” a fan wrote.

“I want my Ashley & Morgan F2. That would probably be my favorite F2 ever both played their asses off and deserve to win. Plus, we've never gotten a black women F2 before! So that's a bonus for me,” another one commented.

“I just need Morgan Ashley f2… whatever has to happen for that to be a reality I’m for it,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment, as they appreciated both Morgan and Ashley’s game plans.

“ppl swore swore ashley wouldnt be able to do it but ladies n gents judging by the way shes talking, morgan is taking ashley over vince to f2,” a person wrote.

“i need that morgan and ashley f2 like i need water,” another netizen commented.

“Regardless of who wins the final HOH, my ideal scenario is Morgan and Ashley sitting in those F2 chairs,” one fan posted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Morgan considers betraying Vince and taking Ashley to the final two

As the competition intensified, decisions became more difficult. While all three finalists shared a healthy bond with each other, they knew they had to prioritize their game over friendship if they wanted to emerge victorious.

The realization weighed heavily on Morgan, who debated betraying her biggest ally in the Big Brother house, Vince, convinced he would be a tough contender to beat if she sat next to him in the final two.

Earlier, the live feeds captured Vince confiding in Morgan that he wanted to win second place because he knew he could not defeat her or Ashley.

Morgan became emotional after hearing his state of mind, but as the day progressed, she started contemplating her options.

While speaking to the Big Brother cameras, Morgan confessed that she knew she had the potential to become the winner of the show.

All she hoped for was that she had made the right choice in who she took to the final two with her.

According to her, she would not win the show if she took Vince along, although it would be a difficult choice for her to betray him after hearing how he wanted the show to end for him.

“I know he wanted this game so bad, but God, I can feel it in my heart that beating him is gonna be harder than beating Ashley, and I don’t want to make this any harder for myself,” she said.

She added that although Vince was her friend in the house, the game required her to turn on him for her own benefit.

Morgan concluded by stating that Vince would forever be her “number one,” irrespective of how the Big Brother finale would play out.

Stay tuned for more updates.