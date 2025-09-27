"This is crazy": Big Brother 27 fans react to Morgan asking Vince if Kelsey would come to the finale

Morgan from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@_modelmorg)

Big Brother season 27 is set to air its finale on September 28, 2025, where either Morgan, Vince, or Ashley will be crowned the winner of the CBS show and rewarded with the $750,000 cash prize.

As the game neared its finish line, the three finalists grew more and more tense, unsure how everything would play out in the end.

The finale would mark the end of a long journey, where the cast members would finally have the opportunity to reunite with their family members and loved ones.

During a conversation captured in the live feeds, Morgan asked Vince if his girlfriend, Kelsey, would attend the finale.

While Vince was uncertain about her attendance, Morgan hoped she would come.

She believed Kelsey would be proud of Vince for his performance in the show, but Vince remained unconvinced.

He feared she would be embarrassed by him because he cried and “failed miserably at the end.”

“It is pretty embarrassing. I failed, I collapsed, I cracked in a really, really bad way. I think you can admit that,” he added.

But Morgan argued otherwise, assuring Vince he was not a “monumental fumble.”

Big Brother season 27 fans on X were not pleased with Morgan’s inquiry about Kelsey, especially when she was embroiled in a “cheatmance” scandal with Vince.

“kelsey deserves to whack her a few times because this is crazy,” a netizen commented.

Big Brother fans criticized Morgan for asking about Kelsey after developing a close relationship with Vince and being roasted for acting like his “girlfriend.”

“Girl Vince told you about his feelings for you and you slept in the same bed until the bed was physically restricted from yall. You can’t keep asking abt his gf!!! Please be so f-ing fr!!” a fan wrote.

“MORGAN ENOUGH WITH KELSEY DO Y’ALL NOT SEE THIS LOL,” another one commented.

“Vinny so knows there’s no Kelsey like man legit tried to spoon you two days ago Morgan pls,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Kelsey should ask CBS for a check to come on finale night and tell Vinny and Morgan how she feels, she deserves some money for what she went through this summer,” a person wrote.

“woke up to morgan telling vince she hopes kelsey comes to the finale and vince says “I hope so too” after they were drunk cuddling in the hottub gotta be at LEAST 1000 bodies,” another netizen commented.

“Why would she be embarrassed???? Idk probably because she watched her BF hang off another woman for months and repeatedly profess his love for her,” a fan posted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Vince tells Morgan that he loves her deeply

In another segment of the live feeds, Vince was shown telling Morgan that the win was hers, no matter what.

“I’m happy for you. I’ve been rooting for you all f**king season. Nobody is more deserving than you,” he said.

The Big Brother cast member stated that he did not deserve to win the game and was not going to.

He felt he hadn't done enough, and his actions significantly harmed his gameplay.

That said, Vince praised Morgan for winning competitions and playing a good social game, which, he felt, would be rewarded.

“You deserve it more than anybody and I’m happy to say that my best friend won this game because I love you like deeply, you understand that?” Vince added.

He clarified that he was not campaigning or trying to pitch himself as a contender for the winner’s spot, but only saying what he believed to be true.

Despite Vince’s assurances, Morgan believed he had an equal chance of winning the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.