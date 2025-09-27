Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tense conversations in the bedroom and backyard reveal game plans for the top three

Vince from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest Big Brother 27 live feeds captured a series of revealing moments as the game reached its final stretch. With the first two parts of the Final Head of Household competition completed, Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny began discussing their next moves.

Their conversations, taking place in both the bedroom and the backyard, centered on how each houseguest is weighing the possibility of making it to the Final Two.

The footage provided a clear look at the pressure surrounding the top three, showing how competition outcomes and private discussions may shape the decisions that decide who advances to the finale night.

Final HOH battles and conversations shape the Big Brother 27 endgame

Bedroom discussions between Morgan and Vinny

At 2:15 p.m., Morgan and Vinny were seen packing their bags in the bedroom. Vinny expressed frustration about recent events in the game, saying he had to go into the diary room and relive moments that made him feel “stupid.”

Morgan attempted to reassure him by telling him he was playing one of the hardest games and was not at fault.

Later, the two returned to the subject. Vinny admitted he was frustrated and clarified that it was partly directed at Morgan.

He told her that he believed she wanted to take him to the end and would win against anyone with a “7-0” vote. Morgan insisted she was uncertain and asked him not to reveal she was “50/50.”

Their conversation resumed as Morgan shared her concerns about the upcoming competition, explaining that if she did not win, she was worried she would finish in “3rd.”

Vinny considered Ashley’s potential decision-making, saying,

“I think she’s playing for second. And wants to reward you because she’s a vote for you in this House still.”

Backyard strategy between Vinny and Ashley

Vinny and Ashley spoke in the backyard about how the jury might view their games.

Ashley said she really wanted to win but admitted she was more worried about the possibility of being taken to the end, explaining that she was scared of the questions and how the jury might "flame" her. Vinny pointed out his approach:

“That is under the radar, alignment, proper placement, telling people the right information, not telling people the right information.. it’s strategy.”

Later, Ashley confided in the cameras about her approach in the house. She repeated that she was not “falling for it” and explained her positioning by saying she intended to take Vinny with her while keeping her plans undisclosed. She emphasized her long-term preparation, noting that once the game reached the top six, she already expected to make it to the top three, which she described as the whole point of her strategy.

Morgan and Ashley reflect on Vinny’s gameplay

At 5:20 p.m., Morgan and Ashley discussed Vinny’s presence in the game. Ashley described him as one of the "best social players," while Morgan agreed with her assessment.

Ashley then compared him to other former houseguests, explaining that the only reason she would place him above Ava and Will was because he was still “liked” even after difficult decisions in the game. Morgan acknowledged her point. Ashley added,

“Kelly at some point still wanted to work with him before. It was, you know, he put her on the block again.”

Stay tuned for more updates.