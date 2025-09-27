Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Final HOH battles spark intense strategy talks inside the house

Big Brother host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 enters its climax with the final Head of Household (HOH) competitions and high-stakes conversations on the live feeds on September 27, 2025.

The three remaining players, Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny, are all vying for control and trying to lock in their paths to the final two. In the live feed rooms, alliances, pitch talks, and jury-vote calculations dominate each interaction.

One recurring line of concern echoes through their strategy sessions: “You’re not going to take me, are you?,” a question that underscores how much trust and doubt are at play this late in the game.

Below is a recap of key events and conversations from the feeds, organized under two main themes: the final HOH structure and the debate over jury perceptions and cutting choices.

Final HOH structure & early results in the Big Brother house

As of midday September 27, the Final HOH competition is underway in three parts.

Morgan claimed victory in Part 1, placing her safely in Part 3. Meanwhile, Part 2 is contested between Vinny and Ashley. The winner of that faceoff will then face Morgan in the deciding third round.

Throughout the afternoon, contestants referenced how much the structure matters. In one exchange, Vinny asked Morgan,

“Does Keanu vote for me over you?” as he attempted to assess how much leverage he still holds.

Morgan replied that it “depends … how he feels about your alliance.” By late afternoon, Vinny and Morgan were packing their belongings for possible eviction, signaling that one of them would be cut if they lost.

Meanwhile, Ashley and Vinny met in the backyard to discuss past moves. Ashley admitted she worries, saying,

“What have you done? What is your biggest … because you didn’t win any HOHs.”

She was preparing how to defend herself before the jury. Later, Ashley told the cameras:

“I came here to win … I will do what I have to do to make sure I am in those final two seats.”

These sessions highlight how each person is managing both competition performance and jury messaging in these final moments.

Jury perception, cutting decisions & final two debate in Big Brother 27

A dominant thread in the live feeds is whether Morgan should cut Vinny or take him (or Ashley) to the final two.

Morgan repeatedly expressed that she is “terrified” of making the wrong choice. She discussed fearing that Ashley might split jury votes.

Morgan also admitted to Vinny,

“I don’t know between either of you,” as she wrestled with the decision.

Vinny, for his part, tried to reassure Morgan but also distanced himself:

“I will not reveal that I am 50/50.”

He continued pushing Morgan to talk to Ashley directly about her intentions. He also challenged Morgan’s confidence by saying, “You win 7-0 next to me.”

In response, Morgan said she believed people hated him in the house, but she wasn’t sure she would vote for Ashley over him.

Vinny and Morgan also speculated about individual jury members. At one point, Vinny claimed,

“I know for a fact … Will does … Rachel … Kelley … Ava … Keanu does.”

Morgan countered with uncertainty. The two agreed they needed to rely on unbiased perspectives. Morgan urged him, “ask Ashley … what people would think,” before locking in a decision.

Through these conversations, the remaining players try to balance how they played the game with how the jury will perceive them.

The tension lies in deciding not only who they can beat, but also who they believe the jury will reward.



Stay tuned for more updates.