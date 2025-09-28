Elon Musk slams Sky News for linking his name to Epstein files

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 26: SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk speaks during an America PAC town hall on October 26, 2024 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Musk has donated more than $75 million to America PAC, which he co-founded with fellow Silicon Valley venture capitalists and tech businessmen to support Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A recent report by Sky News claimed that X and Tesla mogul Elon Musk is named in a latest release from the Jeffrey Epstein files alongside Prince Andrew. Elon Musk took to X to slam the news outlet for their choice of words in the title of their article, stating that it was misleading.

Musk expressed that he never set foot on the infamous Epstein island, and yet his name was placed before Prince Andrew, who visited the place:

"Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt."

He concluded:



"Epstein tried to get me to go to his island, and I REFUSED, yet they named me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."

In its September 27, 2025, release, the news outlet stated that Musk’s name appeared on Epstein’s daily schedule with an entry that read:

"Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)"

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is named as a passenger on a May 2000 flight on Epstein’s private jet from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Palm Beach, Florida. Andrew was named alongside two others whose names have been redacted, Epstein and his girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Elon Musk previously accused Donald Trump of being in the Jeffrey Epstein files

After the former best friends had a public falling out sometime in June 2025, Elon Musk pointed accusatory fingers at Trump.

In a now-deleted post on X, Musk alleged that Trump was preventing the Epstein files from being released because he was implicated in them.

He wrote:

"@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

He added:

"Mark, this post for the future. The truth will come out."

It should be noted that the entrepreneur didn’t back up his claims with evidence. The White House Press Secretary responded to Elon Musk’s allegations, describing them as “an unfortunate episode.”

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill [a Republican tax and spending bill] because it does not include the policies he wanted. The president is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

