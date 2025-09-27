Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Jury votes and endgame alliances discussion ahead of finale

Ashley from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram @ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother 27 is entering its final stretch with only days left before the winner is crowned.

On September 27, 2025, the live feeds captured tense strategy conversations among the last three players, Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny, as they prepared for the game's final stages.

With the Head of Household competition split into three parts, each decision carries significant weight. Vinny asked Morgan directly,

“You’re not going to take me, are you?” while she replied that she did not yet know.

These conversations show how much jury votes and endgame alliances are driving the decision-making at this point. Each houseguest is weighing loyalty, reputation, and their best chance to win in front of the jury without revealing who they will ultimately choose.

Assessing jury votes and personal dynamics in the final week of Big Brother 27

On September 27, the live feeds showed extended talks between Morgan and Vinny about how jurors might view their games. Vinny repeatedly listed names,

“I know Will does … Rachel … Kelley … Ava … Keanu does,” to convince Morgan that she would win against him.

Morgan countered by questioning whether those votes were guaranteed, saying,

“Maybe against you … but I don’t know for a fact.”

This back-and-forth highlights how both players are trying to predict not only who to sit next to in the final two but also how the jury perceives their gameplay.

Morgan also encouraged Vinny to speak directly with Ashley to get her perspective, urging,

“Ask her what she thinks people would think, then we can talk about it.”

Later in the day, Vinny reportedly showed frustration in the bedroom, explaining that he felt “stupid” for repeatedly revisiting his decisions in the diary room.

According to the live feeds, Morgan tried to reassure him, telling him he was playing one of the hardest games and was not stupid, reflecting the emotional weight surrounding jury speculation.

Endgame alliances, strategic positioning, and final HOH pressure in the Big Brother house

While Morgan and Vinny debated jury votes, Ashley used her time to solidify her own path to the final two. In the backyard, she told Vinny she worried about how she would defend her game, saying questions might come like,

“What have you done? … because you didn’t win any HOHs.”

She framed her under-the-radar play as deliberate: “alignment, proper placement, telling people the right information … it’s strategy.” Later, speaking to the cameras, Ashley declared,

“I will do what I have to do to make sure that I am in those final two seats … even if it’s Morgan that takes me.”

Ashley described how she had kept information, aligned with the right people, and “played dumb” to avoid becoming a target. She also admitted that on a personal level, she genuinely cares for Morgan but views her as the strongest competitor left.

This mix of affection and strategy shows how, in the last week, players must separate personal feelings from game moves.

As the final HOH rounds continue, Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny are each trying to manage competitions, jury perceptions, and endgame alliances.

Their final choice will not only decide who wins in Big Brother 27 but also shape how their entire season and individual gameplay are remembered by fans and jurors alike.



