"She's about to gag everyone": Big Brother 27 fans react to Ashley preparing her final 2 speech for the jury

Ashley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother season 27 is in its last stage, with its finale scheduled to air on September 28, 2025.

After a long season of strategies, gameplay, and betrayals, three finalists have made it to the last leg of the competitive reality series.

The much-anticipated finale between Vince, Morgan, and Ashley will determine who will take home the winner’s title and the $750K cash prize.

To win the show, the players who become the final two competitors must convince the jury members to vote for them. To do so, they must deliver compelling speeches that assert why they deserve the win.

As the competition drew to a close, the live feeds often captured the finalists rehearsing their jury speeches.

One such segment caught Ashley Hollis practicing hers, as she planned to reveal that she was not a social media marketing manager but an attorney who had worked with a “prestigious international law firm.”

Ashley also drew references from the 2001 film Legally Blonde, explaining how she had played a calculated game by keeping her identity under wraps and herself under the radar.

Big Brother season 27 fans on X shared their thoughts on Ashley’s potential jury speech, as one commented:

“ASHLEY HAS HER SPEECH READYYY AND DOWNPACKED. She’s about to gag everyone if she makes it to the final 2.”

Big Brother fans were excited to see Ashley make it to the final two and shock the jurors with her identity reveal.

“me listening to ashley talk about her being an attorney and her planning her speech like i’m eating so good rn,” a fan wrote.

“I don’t think I’m ready for how bada** a final two speech Ashley would give I really think even though her game wasn’t ‘flashy’ or ‘dominant’, she could blow people’s minds given the chance she gets to give a speech to the jury,” another one commented.

“ashley eating her speech again YUUUUP,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

“i’ve never wanted to see someone in the final 2 chairs more than ashley… not even for her to win, i just wanna see how well she crafts her final speech,” a person wrote.

“bro hearing ashley plan her speech feels like watching leonardo da vinci create the mona lisa,” another netizen commented.

“i’m so excited for ashley’s f2 speech that’s gonna change LIVES,” one fan posted.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Ashley rehearses her final two speech as she plans on winning the final HOH competition

Recent updates from the live feeds revealed that Morgan had won the first phase of the final three-part Head of Household (HOH) competition, earning a spot in the third round.

Similarly, Ashley defeated Vince in the second round and advanced to the third, where she faced Morgan..

The winner of the last part of the HOH competition would automatically advance to the final two. It would then be in the hands of that person to decide who they wanted to bring to the final two alongside them.

Ashley knew she needed to win the challenge to secure her spot in the last round of the show.

She also wanted to make sure she had a compelling speech in case she made it to the final two, which would persuade the jurors in her favor, regardless of who her opponent was.

So, she planned to disclose that she was an attorney who had graduated from one of the top law schools in the country, and that facing a jury was not new to her.

While rehearsing her speech, Ashley referred to the film Legally Blonde, where Reese Witherspoon played the role of Elle Woods, a law student.

“You see, Elle Woods is someone who is very, very nice and approachable. She’s liked by many, but she has some quirks. She’s not everybody’s cup of tea. She’s someone who’s very intelligent, but she’s someone that people think they can walk over and control and manipulate, even though that’s not the case,” she said.

The Big Brother star continued, saying she shared similarities with Elle Woods because she, too, was an attorney.

“I only shared my intelligence with those very close to me and made a lot of people in this house feel like I was controllable, I was impressionable, like I didn’t know what was going on in this game, when, in fact, I knew everything,” she added.

She concluded her speech by noting that she got was “constantly getting information” because of how well she had aligned herself with the rest.

Stay tuned for more updates.