"Completely obsessed with them together": Fans react as Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz spotted together in Paris amid ongoing romance rumors

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 13: In this handout photo provided by Helene Marie Pambrun, Harry Styles performs during his European tour at AccorHotels Arena on March 13, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

A potential romance between Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz is reaching a fever pitch. After weeks of rumors and gossip connecting the singer and the actress, the speculation has now escalated after the two were recently spotted together on the streets of Paris, (per @axlsugar on X).

Their every sighting is being closely followed by the observers and the media outlets as the relationship story builds up.

What do the netizens say?

The photo sparked a huge social media response, quickly becoming one of the most popular trends on Twitter. Pop culture commentators and fans immediately proclaimed the pair as the hottest it-couple ever. Here are some fans' reactions:

"i'm completely obsessed with them together," a user commented.

"He looks so good," another user commented.

"The blonde is me if I ever see him out and about," another netizen commented.

"I've never seen two people look less in love. Lol," a netizen commented.

"soo fashionable," another netizen expressed.

Styles and Kravitz go public, redefining 'couple goals'

Forget all your previous reports, the buzz around Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz just hit a new level. The glittering duo was recently caught on camera as they walked. They both looked all classy, and they were caught holding hands together. This recent display of love, featuring the singer and the actress in coordinated, elegant outfits, is fueling the growing speculations on their relationship, plunging their fans and celebrity observers around the globe into a frenzy.

