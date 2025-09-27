From Taylor Swift to Paul Rudd: Every celebrity attending Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco marriage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 5, 2025, 82ND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to celebrate their nuptials this weekend, with reports confirming that the couple's rehearsal dinner is happening tonight, followed by the wedding ceremony tomorrow. According to sources of Us Weekly, Gomez will have close friends such as Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton in attendance, along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Ashley Park.

As per the reports, the high-profile affair, which is organized by famous wedding planner Mindy Weiss, is expected to have a star-studded attendance. It is not clear whether Taylor Swift, who is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, may be present as his Sunday event at Arrowhead Stadium may conflict with his schedule.

The probable guest list of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco - What we know so far!

The Daily Mail shared some pictures on Saturday of well-known guests at the wedding, including Only Murders in the Building stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, and comedian Paul Rudd, who has been seen in previous seasons of the show. Gomez and Blanco are known to be keeping the celebrations a strict secret.

Reportedly, the guests remain unaware of the exact places to hold the rehearsal or the wedding, but shuttle buses are in place to ferry the guests out of their hotel to the venues. TMZ reported that the guest list might have 170 people, and no particular names have been revealed.

Selena Gomez is said to be having her close, old friends as her bridesmaids, reportedly. Among those likely to be by her side may be friends from her recent bachelorette trip, like Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie. People close to them say the wedding will be a warm and easy-going party, designed to openly showcase their love and joy.

