What happened between Cuffem and Kai Cenat? Feud history explored as streamers bury the hatchet over Mafiathon 3

Cuffem has now got a place in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon, a big step for the streamer. On a September 23 subwheel part, Cenat revealed the guest list live on stream. Among these names was Cuffem, who was watching right then. Viewers saw at once how he looked, starting to pick up his stuff to get ready, making people more pumped for his part. He said (via Sportskeeda):

"Let's go! Let's go! I'm ready! I'm ready, n***a! Let's go! I'm ready n***a! Oh, my god, gang! I'm ready! Let's go, Kai! Let's go, Kai! Who need my information? My bag's packed, gang! I'm ready! This is all I need. It's all I need, gang! I'm ready, come on! Let's go on that field trip! Let's get in! Come on! Listen, hey, new rules! New rules, gang, new rules - if you don't wake up for the segment, this is what you're going to get (The streamer appears to hit the chair with a belt). Let's go!"

Cuffem shines in Kai Cenat stream, eases tensions, and sparks collaboration

Cuffem soon stood out in Kai Cenat's new stream, taking center stage and winning the host's respect by night's end. What started as just another show became a time of surprise friendship, with Kai even asking Cuffem to stay after the stream.

Cuffem moved the talk from the ongoing tension between Kai Cenat and the SSB group. He pushed for a focus on collaboration and the future of streaming rather than past conflicts.

The feud history between Kai Cenat and Cuffem

The rivalry between streamer Cuffem and Kai Cenat started in September 2025 when Cenat publicly looked down on Cuffem, saying, "I really have, I hate Cuffem," in a collaboration with ExtraEmily. This sentiment stemmed from Cuffem's disruptive behavior in previous interactions, where he was perceived as trolling and overly aggressive.

The situation, however, changed after Cuffem himself took a step and offered almost $20,000 in subscriptions to the Cenat channel. This not only piqued the interest of Cenat but also resulted in Cuffem being invited to join Cenat in the Mafiathon 3 subathon. The appearance of Cuffem on the occasion was met with excitement when he announced himself willing to enter into the stream.

Although tensions prevailed in the beginning, the cooperation appeared to set the stage for a more fruitful interaction. Following a later stream, Cenat admitted the error and said, "We finally squashed the beef," signaling a resolution of their past differences. This twist of the story underlines the ambiguous character of online relationships and the possibility of reconciliation even in the face of open disagreement.

