"Literally as big as the met gala": Fans react as videos of helicopters surrounding Selena Gomez - Benny Blanco marriage goes viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Security at the rumored Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco wedding has become a viral spectacle, with online footage showing a fleet of helicopters circling the highly private event.

Since the celebrity couple is reportedly getting married in an ultra-private affair this weekend, the dramatic air-flight scene, presumably due to media or security precautions, underscores the high public interest in the path the stars take to the altar.

A massive helicopter has been spotted at what seems to be a very fancy wedding party, and has become the new object of social media craze. The photo that immediately went viral once shared on X (previously Twitter) demonstrates the sheer size of the plane, and one user made a declarative attempt to make it sound sensational and identify it as more enormous than the Met Gala. The user wrote:

"This is literally as big as the Met Gala."

This jaw-opening wedding transport extravagance is now ruling the internet, and viewers and admirers can barely contain their excitement and their guesswork on who the couple is, and at which one of their houses they live. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Of course the guest list is insane A list singers actors are attending Also it's Selena The Gomez wedding," a user commented.

"God this is scary," another user commented.

"This baby is getting married today," a netizen commented.

"Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, Martin short and a few other actors that just arrived," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!