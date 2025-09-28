90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ star Jovi left stunned as Yara looks unrecognizable in teen pictures

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya (Image via TLC)

In the newest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik were seen spending some quality time with Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren. The four of them started playing a game of Never Have I Ever; however, the game did not quite go as planned.

Jovi seemingly made a few statements about how Yara looks completely unrecognisable in her early pictures. The statements led to tension between Yara and Jovi as Yara said that she feels like Jovi should sleep on the balcony and asks him to get his own room.

Tension between the two only continued during the couple's confessional interview. Jovi Dufren says,

“Yara’s are the f***ing worst. This person is unrecognizable.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Alum Jovi and Yara get into a heated argument

After Jovi seemingly commented on Yara’s appearance, as the two talked about in the confession video, Yara admits that it is just really hurtful that he would bring it up. Jovi soon responds, saying,

“ I mean, Yara, you were a kid. I said you look different now than you looked in the past. I mean, it’s no secret. You had some work done. The truth is the truth and that’s it. I don’t think it’s that bad.”

Yara and Jovi met in Budapest back in 2018. After dating for two years, the pair finally tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, with the wedding ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The pair welcomed a daughter named Mylah. Yara had earlier opened up about her insecurities in 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Yara Zaya admits to having a “level of insecurity “ in 90 Day: The Last Resort

In an early episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Yara, who hails from Ukraine, had an emotional moment when she explained her upbringing made her have a “level of insecurity” when it comes to her body.

Yara explained how, for her, it is cultural, as her parents always used to compare her to someone different. She further explained,

“You need to be perfect. Growing up, my mom, for example, taught me that my nose wasn’t so good. Or they tell me I’m chunky or something like that.”

As Yara was holding back tears, she further revealed that when she grew up, she would still sometimes think that if she gained two extra pounds, then she was “chunky,” and that was just something she couldn't “freaking cut off.”

Yara also admitted that her husband Jovi tries to be understanding, but he is very confident in himself, so he doesn't get it.

Her castmate Molly soon consoled Yara as she called Yara amazing and absolutely stunning. She further said,

"Don't be so hard on yourself," she tells Yara. "And I know it's hard. I know how it feels after you've had a baby. But I need you to understand something. You are absolutely stunning."

Watch episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs exclusively on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.