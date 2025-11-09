90 Day Fiancé: Everything you need to know to apply for the TLC reality show

Birkan and Laura from 90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days (Image Via Instagram/@90dayfiance)

Over the years, viewers have enjoyed TLC's 90 Day Fiancé series or its spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

But they can’t help but wonder how the show features such interesting couples with engaging backstories.

The 90 Day Fiancé series has followed the love stories of Americans who have brought their foreign partners to the United States under a 90-day K-1 Visa.

Those 90 Days serve as the central premise of the reality show.

The show has given audience reality stars such as Darcey Silva, Big Ed, Jasmine Pineda, and more.

90 Day Fiancé: A look at the casting process for the reality show







If you are inspired to feature your international love story for the world to see or are just interested to know more about the casting process, here is how it happens.

As reported by Swoon, the applicant needs to send an email to apply.

The official TLC casting website states:



“We’re looking for American men or women currently in the process of bringing over their international fiancés on a K1 Visa. If you have a tale of international love, we want to hear from you!”



The website directs applicants to send an email to the ID mentioned there for more information.

The requirements for the casting are a bit more stringent as compared to other reality shows.

Due to the format of the show, the applicants must be American citizen and their significant other should have a valid K-1 visa eligible for 90 days.

Apart from this, the requirement slightly changes if someone is applying for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

For 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the casting website states that they are looking for applicants who have an online relationship with a foreign national they have never met.

For 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way requires the applicants to move abroad to live with their partners.

The most important thing for the show is a K-1 visa.

K-1 visa, according to the United States government, permits the foreign citizen fiancé to travel to the U.S and marry his or her U.S citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival.

To start the visa process, the citizen must file a petition to bring in their fiancé.

Once that petition is approved, it moves to the US embassy in the foreign applicants' respective countries for their visa interview.

During the interview, they have to prove that either they or their U.S citizen partner will financially support them.

The process of getting a K-1 visa takes eight to 11 months.

The casting process for the show can also take different routes too.

90 Day: Hunt for Love star Elise Benson revealed in an interview with Swoon that she was scouted.

She stated:



“I got approached to be on a reality TV show, and I actually did not know it was in the 90 Day universe. I was told it was a dating show in Tulum with relationship coaches and a lot of hot singles.”



Brooklyn Bagwell, who has been the casting director for 90 Day Fiancé since season 3, shared in an interview with Variety in 2022:



“When I first started casting the show, we would work with immigration lawyers and scour social media. It was mostly on Facebook, visa forums and cold calling every day. We would get in the couples that we really loved, along with these ancillary characters, which is super important to the casting process.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.