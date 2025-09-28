What happened to Honey Boo Boo? Mama June provides update after reality star was involved in a car accident in Colorado

Honey Boo Boo Recovering After Car Accident in Colorado (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is recovering following a car accident outside her Colorado home on Friday afternoon. Her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, shared updates through social media and media outlets, confirming that Thompson sustained injuries but is now resting at home.

“We get a phone call around 3 o’clock and Dralin [Thompson’s boyfriend] is pale white,” Mama June Shannon shared via Instagram Friday. “Alana is screaming in the background.”

According to June “Mama June” Shannon, Thompson was struck on the driver’s side by another vehicle while pulling out of her driveway. The driver, a young man, admitted to going about 40 miles per hour. She also mentioned that Alana had stopped at the end of the driveway before turning, adding that things could have been much worse if the timing had been even different.

Emergency teams took Thompson to a nearby hospital. Doctors treated her there, and she went home later that day. Shannon rushed to Colorado as soon as she heard about the accident. She said she felt relieved that her daughter was okay and thanked everyone who showed care and support.

“She’s lucky to be alive,” Mama June told TMZ, stating her daughter hesitated at the driveway for roughly 15 seconds before making the turn. “If she had pulled out a few seconds later … it would’ve been a whole different visit.”

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson in Horrific Car Crash, Mama June Reveals https://t.co/H5ZQUDWmT4 pic.twitter.com/8eGh3aihBT — TMZ (@TMZ) September 27, 2025

Honey Boo boo’s recovery update: Family urges rest after Colorado car crash

The accident messed up Thompson’s school schedule. She had just started classes in a nursing program. Shannon explained how her daughter felt upset about missing her first day of clinical training. But she told Thompson to focus on recovering and reminded her that healing should come first after something like this happens.

Shannon also talked about her older daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. Pumpkin dealt with ongoing health issues after a car accident, even though she seemed fine at first. She mentioned this as a way to stress how crucial it is to rest and follow up with a doctor after accidents.

Thompson, recognized from her time on the TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, focuses on finishing school and planning her future career. Her family said she is now recovering at home with their help after the accident set her back.