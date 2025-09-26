Zuza Beine's GoFundMe raises over $65,000 in less than a day for the family of the influencer ahead of the funeral

Zuza Beine with her family (Image via Instagram/@dagmarabeine)

In less than a day, a GoFundMe campaign has garnered more than $65,000 to assist the mourning family of 14-year-old influencer Zuza Beine, who just passed away after an 11-year struggle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Zuza Beine, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, touched the hearts of millions on TikTok and Instagram, using her platform to share her cancer experience.

She was diagnosed when she was just three years old and spent the next 11 years undergoing treatment, including three bone marrow transplants.

Even when she was in a hospital or dealing with a painful procedure, Zuza spread positivity through her humor, creativity, and dedication to live fully.



Dr. Dagmara Beine, who is a clinician in emergency medicine and a wellness influencer, confirmed the death of her daughter on social media, receiving messages of support from friends and family.

"She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too," Dagmara Beine wrote on Instagram.

Zuza's death came days after another tragedy for the family. Zuza's uncle, Olaf Stieber, Dr. Beine's younger brother, died unexpectedly the week before. He was a father of two young children and had been married for several years.

A look into Zuza Beine's legacy and fundraiser for the Stieber family

Instead of flowers, the family requested Zuza Beine’s followers to extend their generosity to her late uncle’s family. The GoFundMe launched on September 23, quickly exceeded its original goal and raised over $65,000 in less than one day.

Donations continue to grow, and messages of condolence, with recollections of Zuza, have already begun to fill the campaign page. A fundraiser arranged by her godmother points out the huge monetary strain of over a decade’s worth of medical treatment, lengthy hospital stays and lost hours on the job.

In their grief, the family now must deal with funeral expenses and restoring financial stability. The campaign is seeking assistance in easing their suffering and providing relief for those who suffer with her during this time of tremendous grief.

"I've had a front-row seat to the years of sacrifice Dagmara and Ryan have made to keep their daughter alive. An 11- year battle with cancer doesn't just leave emotional scars - it depletes resources, savings, and stability. I've seen the financial toll - extended hospital stays, time away from work, and the immense responsibility of also caring for Dagmara's parents," Ellen Menefee (Zuza's Godmother) wrote in the campaign.

Zuza Beine gained prominence online as a member of the TikTok creators’ group Glow House, a collection of young women advocating positivity and resilience. Her videos struck a balance between fun updates, like new hairstyles and spending time with her pets, and honest reflections about the physical and emotional challenges of living with cancer.

Her mother remembered that Zuza lived with AML for more than ten years and was “virtually unprecedented” and credited her daughter's will to live and determination to experience joy despite suffering.

Noah Kahan, a musician who has been one of Zuza's favorites, expressed his condolences, "I'm absolutely heartbroken" In fact, the family says that Zuza died while listening to his music.

As preparations for her funeral proceed, the rapid success of the GoFundMe campaign will serve as a testament to the love people had for Zuza Beine.