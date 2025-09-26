Who is Assata Shakur and why is she trending? Netizens raise concern as online death claim goes viral

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 9: The E on MATTER on a Black Lives Matter mural on Hamilton Avenue in Palo Alto, Calif., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. The mural depicts Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur on the E. (Photo by Randy Vazquez / MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Joanne Deborah Chesimard, better known as Assata Shakur, started trending on X after unfounded claims of her demise emerged on social media. The rumors stemmed from an Instagram post by Andy Shallal (@andyshallal), who claimed that the polarizing figure passed away in Cuba, after spending over four decades living in exile.

Assata Shakur, born in July 1947, is known for her affiliations with Black Panther Party (BPP) and Black Liberation Army (BLA) during the ‘70s. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the BLA allegiant has been convicted of murdering New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973.

Per the official records, Assata Shakur was traveling with her associates, Sundiata Acoli (Clark E Squire) and Zayd Malik Shakur (James F. Costan), in a car on May 2, 1973. Two New Jersey state troopers – Werner Foerster and James Harper – stopped the trio’s vehicle, which was followed by a shootout.

Assata Shakur and Officer James Harper were injured following the incident, while Officer Werner Foerster and Zayd Malik Shakur died. Per the Associated Press, Sundiata Acoli was taken into custody and granted parole in 2022. According to the FBI, Chesimard reportedly fled but was caught later.



Sundiata Acoli and Assata Shakur were found guilty of Officer Foerster’s murder, with the latter facing 33 years in prison. However, she fled the Clinton Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey in 1979. According to the FBI, Shakur “lived underground before surfacing in Cuba in 1984.”

While Fidel Castro granted the civil rights activist-turned-convicted murderer political asylum, the U.S. has consistently demanded her extradition. In 2005, Castro called Chesimard “a true political prisoner,” while describing her as:

“The fierce repression against the black movement in the United States.”

Internet users react after the rumors of Assata Shakur surfaced on social media

After the unverified claims of Assata Shakur’s passing emerged online, many netizens expressed their views.

“Woke up to seeing post of Assata Shakur becoming an ancestor. However, many are claiming that’s she’s alive and that the post are untrue. Either way, I salute her today. She will forever be very influential in my life’s journey. Flowers to her” a user praised Shakur.

“I’m not believing anything about Assata Shakur until someone reputable posts it,” another user asserted.

“hoping it’s not true but if it is: RIP assata shakur,” one user shared.

“Rest in power and freedom Assata Shakur hero of mine and hero to the people,” another one paid a tribute.

A user warned others against spreading the misinformation:

“assata shakur's family made no statement it's just a random instagram post claiming she passed please dont spread misinformation”

Another user added:

“Apparently Assata Shakur's family informed their friends and associates that she died but they did not want the news shared on social media. Unfortunately they didn't get their wish.”

Despite many hailing Shakur as a Black revolutionary, she has remained a divisive personality in the U.S. Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the Cuban government for guarding Assata Shakur, as he told Fox News:

“The Cuban regime continues to provide safe haven for terrorists and criminals, including fugitives from the United States. The brutal killing of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster will never be forgotten, and we will never stop fighting for justice.”

Rubio also posted the Fox News article and tweeted:

“The Cuban regime continues to provide safe haven for terrorists and criminals, including fugitives from the United States. We owe the victims and the American people our unwavering commitment to holding the Cuban regime accountable.”

For those unaware, the FBI, which has often described Chesimard as a “domestic terrorist,” added her to the list of Most Wanted Terrorists in 2013. The federal agency and the state of New Jersey have separately put a reward of up to $1,000,000 on her head.