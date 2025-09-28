Giovanni Michael Robinson GoFundMe raises over $213,000 for family of Canadian hockey player dead after daughter’s birth

Giovanni Michael Robinson (Image via Instagram/@wisn12news)

An online fundraiser has raised over $213,000 to help the family of former Canadian hockey player Giovanni Michael Robinson, who was shot and killed in Wisconsin last week. Robinson, or "Mike" to those close to him, was only 32 and had just become a father for the first time.

Following his death, Robinson's cousins, Amanda and Daniella, started a GoFundMe campaign to support Rachel, baby Farrah, and the Robinson family during this challenging time.

The fundraising page describes Robinson as a "true family man" who loved hockey and brightened every room he stepped into. The fundraiser page covers Robinson's love for hockey from his junior hockey days, spent with the Niagara Icedogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and in Germany, where he played for the Hannover Scorpions.

"From his first skate, to his time in the OHL and even his time in Germany playing for the Hannover Scorpions, hockey was everything. Despite spending so much of his time playing hockey, Mike never forgot about his Family and friends. He was a true family man, always making sure to spend every spare second that he could with them," the camapign read.

A Canadian family's golf vacation at Sheboygan's Whistling Straits turned tragic when Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, was killed in a drive-by shooting later that night in downtown Sheboygan Falls. https://t.co/hP63Z1WEYt pic.twitter.com/8PNJw7q4P7 — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) September 25, 2025

As of September 26, donations to the fundraiser have rapidly amassed to over $213,000. Organizers said donations will go directly toward alleviating some of the family's financial burden, while also ensuring Farrah has support as she grows up without her father.

"We hope this will help ease any financial burden that may come their way as well as support Farrah as she grows up and navigates life without her Father," the campaign added.

What we know about Giovanni Michael Robinson's death and the police investigation

Officials reported that Robinson was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 24, while he was walking back to his hotel in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

He was on a golf trip with family/friends and was returning after celebrating his first-ever hole-in-one at Whistling Straits Golf Course. Police speculate the homicide was a drive-by shooting, but suspects have not been identified and the motive is unknown. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him.

This setback occurred just six weeks after Robinson and his wife, Rachel, had their daughter, Farrah. The couple, who wed in 2022, had been looking forward to this next chapter of life.

In an interview with TMJ4, Jacob Robinson shared his memories of his brother, Giovanni Michael Robinson—known to friends and family as Mike—whom he described as a family man. Mike was killed in Sheboygan Falls while visiting the area.



Read more: https://t.co/dASJQJ5kld pic.twitter.com/DFczymj7zn — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) September 27, 2025

Family members said Robinson was a committed husband, brother, and son, and was excited about beginning the journey of parenthood. “He was delighted to be a dad,” his brother, Jacob, told Milwaukee’s TMJ4 in an interview.

Giovanni Michael Robinson also died a week before his sister’s scheduled wedding, which has been delayed. His brother described the family’s pain, calling the act senseless and devastating.

"Just this senseless act has taken away so many aspects. Not only a brother, but a son and a husband, and now my little niece—she’s only 5 weeks old—and she’s never really going to ever know her true father," he told TMJ4 in an interview.

While police work to determine what led up to the shooting, his loved ones are keeping him in their memory and hoping for justice. For now, the flood of support offers some consolation.