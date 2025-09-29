Why is #GomezWedding suddenly trending worldwide? Explained

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Image via Getty)

Selena Gomez, 33 married Benny Blanco, 37 in a ceremony attended by their close friends and family in California on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The couple has been dating since 2023 and got engaged in December 2024.

Selena has been a darling of her fans across the globe since her days as a Disney star in Wizards of Waverly Place. She has since had great success as a singer, actor, producer and entrepreneur. At present, she is seen in the ongoing Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

On the other hand, Benny Blanco born Benjamin Joseph Levin is an American record producer, songwriter and music executive. He has collaborated with numerous top artists, including Ed Sheeran, Rihanna and Justin Bieber, for chart-topping hits, alongside Selena. Back in March 2025 Selena and Benny collaborated for the first time as a couple on her album I Said I Love You First.

Following the wedding announcement, fans of Selena have made #GomezWedding trending across social media platforms. Fans have been sharing their wishes for the newlyweds, as well as complimenting everything associated with the event. The couple themselves have shared images from the wedding on their social media with Selena’s post receiving over 20 million likes in a day.

An account on X attributed to Destanie shared Selena’s wedding pictures, writing in the caption, “The prettiest bride ever #GomezWedding”

Another account with the username MA. posted, “In all social networks we only talk about Selena Gomez's wedding, people are so happy for Selena Gomez, she deserves all the happiness in the world #GomezWedding.”

Insider reveals 'so much love' and 'fun vibes' at Selena Gomez's wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco curated a perfect evening for themselves and their guests with an intimate and memorable celebration to mark their wedding on Saturday. Insights from the event were shared by an insider to People Magazine, who stated:

"There was so much love in the room… At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun."

The newlyweds were reportedly “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling," the source added. While the singer walked down the aisle in a lace gown, she changed into a short Ralph Lauren dress for the reception.

"The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental," the insider further remarked.

The wedding featured a star-studded guest list, including Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short who honored the couple with a joint speech at the rehearsal dinner. Among the other attendees were the couple’s celebrity friends, including Paul Rudd, Édgar Ramírez, Zoe Saldaña, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric André and Finneas. Mark Ronson was the DJ at the reception, while speeches were given by Swift, Sheeran, Gomez’s family and Blanco’s parents, Andrew and Sandra Levin.

