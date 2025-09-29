“Look like some sh*t Beetlejuice would whip up”: Netizens react to NBA YoungBoy’s viral “Slimerita" drink from his MASA tour

NBA YoungBoy Introduces “Slimerita” Drink During MASA Tour (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also called NBA YoungBoy, is hitting the road across North America for his 2025 MASA Tour from September to mid-November. His shows will take place in big cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, and others.

To spice up the tour, YoungBoy has come up with a special drink named the "Slimerita." This drink, which fits with the rapper's unique branding, has got fans talking online. Many have shared funny comments about it on social media.

NBA YoungBoy Serves His Own Drink Called The “Slimerita" On His Tour

"Look like some shit Beetlejuice would whip up," an X user commented.

Fans have been actively discussing NBA YoungBoy’s introduction of the “Slimerita” drink during his MASA Tour, with social media users responding to both the beverage and its marketing.

"NBA YoungBoy mixing up Slimeritas on tour? Man's got more handles than a barista! That's what you call a real Vibe shift. Keep pouring that Dope energy, YoungBoy!" an X user commented.

"his marketing team has been on point throughout this entire tour," another reacted.

"I can make that…. Just some dry ice and break open a few bottles," one wrote.

Some users joked about replicating the drink themselves, while others compared its quirky aesthetic to the rapper’s style and persona.

"It looks exactly like how he sounds lmfao," a person wrote.

"What people will do as a side job, next level marketing," another said.

"You drink that you gone be so radioactive you gonna be able to charge you phone just by holding it," another user mentioned.

NBA YoungBoy MASA Tour lineup and Chicago show cancellation

The MASA Tour began on September 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Throughout the tour, YoungBoy has welcomed various special guests to the stage. One notable appearance came from Offset, a member of Migos, who teamed up with YoungBoy on their 2021 song "Need It."

The tour also features support from Toosii, NoCap, DeeBaby, Mellow Rackz, Baby Mel, Lil Dump, and K3. The tour's planned stop in Chicago at the United Center on September 24 didn't happen. The venue announced the cancellation but didn't give specific reasons for it. They did confirm that people who bought tickets through Ticketmaster would get their money back. Fans who bought tickets via third-party resellers were advised to contact the point of purchase for refunds.