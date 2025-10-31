What did NLE Choppa say about NBA YoungBoy? Beef history explored as former fires shots on latest track 'KO'

NLE Choppa attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

NLE Choppa has dissed NBA YoungBoy in his latest track KO, saying the rapper is supposedly poisoning the youth and influencing young men to beat women.

He even mockingly hired an actor who resembled NBA YoungBoy and rapped at him. Choppa claimed that the rapper allegedly used money, power and guns, and had crash-outs. NLE Choppa shared that he tried to make peace with Youngboy. However, that seemingly failed as NBA YoungBoy reportedly wanted fame.

"You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do/ You the reason n****s beating bitches thinking that it's cute/ You send n****s to do what you wouldn't even do/ Role model, you will never fit the shoe/ Just a n***a with emotion, a breastfed bitch/ Yo' aura give me the ick/ N****s like you make me sick/ Money, power, guns, and a few drugged out crash outs," he rapped.

It is worth noting that in the music video, NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson LaShun Potts, paid homage to 2Pac and Michael Jackson. He sampled 2Pac's Hit 'Em Up and dressed like Michael Jackson from his music video Smooth Criminal, along with recreating a scene from Thriller.

The feud between the two rappers started in 2019. While they were initially on cordial terms, fans claimed that Bryson's collaboration with Fredo Bang, who had a beef with NBA YoungBoy, on the track "Gangsta Talk" allegedly marked the end of their friendship.

The two rappers dissed each other back and forth on Instagram Live. Two months later, NLE Choppa had a public fight with Quando Rondo, who is signed to NBA YoungBoy's Never Broke Again record label, at a club.

YoungBoy then dissed King Von in his 2021 track Bring the Hook. Notably, NLE Choppa was close to King Von before his death. Rapper Lil Reese called out the song on X, saying NBA YoungBoy rapped like every other artist, and Choppa replied, saying that he agreed with that statement.

The rapper dropped Know Like I Know in January 2022, this time directly dissing NLE Choppa. The same month, Choppa appeared on interviews where he shared that there was no beef between him and NBA YoungBoy.

More details on NLE Choppa's response in 2022

DJ Akademiks interviewed the rapper in January 2022. When the internet personality asked him about his reply to Lil Reese's tweet, Choppa noted that he only wanted to defend King Von.

He called the rapper's death unfortunate and said that he did not like how other artists bring up King Von. Choppa even claimed that he did not properly read Reese's tweet, and agreed with him because he felt like the rapper defended King Von.

DJ Akademiks then asked about his beef with YoungBoy. Bryson responded, saying that they were not close. However, they weren't feuding either. He noted that he was not a "hater" and even liked Youngboy's music at one point.

The rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club and reiterated his statement, saying that there was no beef and he only wanted to defend a man who could no longer clear his name.

"One of the things I hate is when a person isn't here to defend their name. I feel like violence come from how you move. I feel like beef is all about how you move. It's what you do with the negativity. Some internet stuff, some word of mouth stuff is never beef with me," NLE Choppa said.

In an interview with 99 Jamz in 2023, Choppa even stated that he wanted to collaborate with NBA YoungBoy. However, the latter did not openly talk about Choppa.

As of the time of writing, YoungBoy has not responded to NLE Choppa's latest diss track, KO. Stay tuned for more updates.