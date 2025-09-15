Who is NLE Choppa's baby's mother and how many kids does he have? Court drama explored as rapper is accused of making 1-year-old son fast

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 16: Rapper NLE Choppa performs onstage during 2022 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

American rapper NLE Choppa (real name Bryson Lashun Potts) was recently accused of "starving" his kid, ChoZen Wone Da'Shun Potts, whom he welcomed with Marissa Da'Nae.

According to The US Sun, the couple began dating in 2020 and experienced a miscarriage, which Marissa spoke about in a now-deleted Instagram post. She wrote:

"Talking bout this is so hard, But with Bryson [Potts] next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey."

The couple eventually welcomed their son on August 16, 2025. However, they separated in September 2022. Meanwhile, the rapper also has a daughter, Clover Brylie Potts, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Mariah, on June 20, 2020. According to The Shade Room, in an interview, the rapper revealed that he paid for Da'Nae to undergo IVF after the miscarriage.

NLE Choppa and Marissa's relationship was marked by a series of controversies and online disputes. Recently, Marissa took to her X handle to reveal that the rapper is taking her to court over the custody of their son, ChoZen.

In an X post dated September 15, she wrote:

"I can't believe this b**** is taking me to court about a child he doesn't even call lmao I get so angry just thinking about this s**. B***h can't even tell a mf when's the last time Chozen been to the doctor or even been to a doctor's appointment. I tell you what. Chozen's birthday was a month ago. This b**** has only called once."

She further alleged that the rapper is taking her to court for their child, whom he "never sees," and once "fasting at 1 year old."

"Yeah trying to take me to court for a child he barely see. A child he had fasting at 1 year old. Saying a child didn’t need to eat 3 times a day. Kids come home starving," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Mariah, another one of the rapper's ex-partners, also stepped in with her own comments, writing:

"only if yall knew a piece of ts that go on behind them fake ass photoshoots he do with our kids. lmfao. fuck outta here."

In a separate X post, Marissa alleged that the rapper gets upset when his "[baby mama's get cool without him]" claiming he had lied to both women to make it "seem like both of us was crazy and delusional. 😭 real deal got mad cause we is cool."

When a user asked Mariah if she and Bryson were on good terms, she replied that they were until "he came at me tough asf about me and rissa being cool and started being spiteful towards my kid because of it."

"sh*t been up ever since. really before that. he wants to control shit, us being cool without him doing it drove him nuts for whatever reason, she added."

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da'Nae's previous controversy, explored

Despite sharing their breakup news in September 2022, Marissa Da'Nae in 2023 shared that she and NLE Choppa had never broken up and it was "only said that to the public so y'all would stop sending sh** to me and nobody would be in his uisness anymore."

Meanwhile, in an Instagram Story, she alleged that she was "fed tf up" and accused the rapper of prioritizing dates and "holla at folks" over showing up for his child, a child she claimed he "paid for me to have."

She further alleged that he never showed up to any of the doctor's appointments during her pregnancy because he was "working and busy," yet still found time to take others on "vegan dates."

However, in a follow-up post, Marissa apologized for "allowing myself to get so frustrated that I let it run onto the internet." According to The Shade Room, during this time, the rapper was linked to actress Meagan Good.

Meanwhile, speaking about their co-parenting situation during the Baddies series premiere event in May 2025, Marissa claimed that she wanted the rapper to stay away from her.

"You want my honest answer? I don't give a rat's a**, I don't give a rat's a**. I want him and his light away from me. Being underneath his light, I got on Baddies to try to re-expose myself. 'Cause being under somebody's light, you don't like that. I wish him the best, but he can really just f**k off," she stated.

In recent events, NLE Choppa issued a public apology to Marissa via an Instagram post on February 15. He shared a snippet from the music video for his recent song, Crescent Moon, featuring a rap verse directed at Marissa.