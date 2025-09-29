Video of Charlie Kirk's security guard tapping on his Meta glasses moments after the assassination goes viral, sparking conspiracy theories

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 14: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are arriving in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 29, a new video of Charlie Kirk's shooting has surfaced on the internet, but this time, it focuses on his security guard.

Various other videos of the shocking incident have made it clear that only one guard was standing on the other end of the gazebo from where the late conservative activist was interacting with the crowd at Utah Valley University (on September 10).

🚨Hidden Cameras Identified🚨



As the moment of impact draws near, Charlie's security detail subtly taps their sunglasses—a gesture that seems insignificant.



To the untrained eye, it’s nothing, just a fleeting quirk.



But those in the know see the chilling truth: they were… pic.twitter.com/pC7O7ZTVem — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) September 29, 2025

The new video reveals that moments before Charlie was shot, his security guard gently tapped on his Meta sunglasses. As the 31-year-old fell from his chair from the impact, the guard was the first one to rush to his rescue. As others surrounded Kirk to help him, the guard was spotted tapping on his glasses for a second time.

While the tapping could be unrelated to the Charlie Kirk shooting, various X handles are speculating that it could be a well-thought-out action intended to capture every moment of the shooting. Some have even questioned if Kirk's killing could be an inside job in its wake.

However, neither the authorities nor anyone from Kirk's Turning Point USA has addressed the video as of now.

Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, is being framed

🚨 Candace Owens just dropped a bomb:



“The texts are fake.”



She says the DOJ doctored Tyler Robinson’s messages, selectively edited, cherry-picked, and released without timestamps to frame a narrative. pic.twitter.com/g1f3iEhDTd — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 17, 2025

​

​

Meanwhile, Candace Owens has come up with another theory related to Charlie Kirk's ongoing murder case, where she claims that his suspected murderer, Tyler Robinson, is being framed for the crime.

Starting by bringing up the text messages exchanged between Robinson and his partner, which were presented as evidence in his first court hearing, the podcaster believes that they've been "doctored".

"Now, they could decide why they're doing that, and Tyler is being forthcoming or protecting him [his partner] in some capacity, I find that to be unacceptable... I want every single text message, I want time stamps. It is conspicuous that you're not telling us when these were sent."

Owens then went on to say:

"It sounds like when the campus is on lockdown, and he's gotta go back, and then all of a sudden we're in the next day, when his dad is getting clued in after the picture's been released. They're not telling us that, okay? And you have a right to be a little bit uncomfortable about that... we need full answers."

For the unversed, Tyler Robinson was identified as Charlie Kirk's shooter and taken into custody in less than two days after the incident. Robinson was allegedly turned in by his own father, who recognized him from the pictures released by the FBI. He is a 22-year-old Utah student who was allegedly living with his partner before the crime.

​