Feud between Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes explained as NYT op-ed hails the Groyper movement leader to be the "successor" of slain TPUSA founder

On Monday, November 3, The New York Times published an op-ed about Nick Fuentes becoming Charlie Kirk's successor in the wake of the latter's killing (which took place nearly two months ago, on September 10).

NYT using the best photo of Nick Fuentes I've ever seen to crown him Charlie Kirk's successor. pic.twitter.com/B6MkKTyHFU — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) November 4, 2025

The op-ed, written by Michelle Goldberg, mentioned Fuentes's career reaching a high last week, when the far-right conservative was invited on Tucker Carlson's podcast. It also pointed out how Kirk's death marked the "final loosening" of the restraints on the right, reading:

"Kirk, who came of age in the pre-Trump conservative movement, was still sometimes willing to police boundaries. But in the wake of his killing, there’s surprisingly little sense on the right that that part of his legacy should be upheld. Rather, prominent voices insist that Kirk’s murder necessitates the final loosening of all remaining restraints."

In light of the op-ed being published, here's a closer look at the fued between Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes - both of whom have different ideologies despite being conservatives.

Nick Fuentes' feud with Charlie Kirk started in 2019

Nick Fuentes gives a heartfelt six-minute monologue on the impact of Charlie Kirk



"He was beloved by millions of people, that was obvious." pic.twitter.com/37n6VKDicJ — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) September 12, 2025

It all started six years ago, back when Charlike Kirk was on a college speaking tour - Culture War - organized by his company, TPUSA.

According to multiple media outlets, Fuentes orchestrated a disruption at these events by having his followers attend them to ask controversial questions from Kirk. These questions revolved around subjects like LGBTQ rights, immigration, and US relations with Israel, among others.

With these questions, Nick's followers - who popularly call them "Groypers" - intend to expose Charlie Kirk as a fake conservative, as he wouldn't push a more extreme rightist agenda.

Nick Fuentes' 2019 stint ended up getting him and his supporters banned from most prominent conservative events. Ever since then, the two conservatives have never seen eye to eye.

Fast forward to 2025, after Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus in September, speculations of his murderer being a Groyper started circulating online. Within days, the phrase started trending on social media, with Nick Fuentes addressing the rumors by tweeting:

"My followers and I are currently being framed for the murder of Charlie Kirk by the mainstream media based on literally zero evidence. After the Left gunned him down, they celebrated and justified it. They said I was next. Now they are blaming me. These people are pure evil."

Fuentes also said a monologue to acknowledge Kirk's death on his podcast, admitting that while the two have their own differences, he "would never wish death upon him".

He added that Charlie was ambitious, hardworking, and an undeniably "towering figure" in American conservatism. He went as far as to say that the late activist did things that Nick couldn't do, and that no one could fill his shoes.