Who is Jeslyn Gorman, Taylor Swift's backup singer? Eras Tour performer reveals cancer diagnosis in docuseries

The latest episode of Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era docuseries on Disney+ was an emotional roller coaster, revealing that Jeslyn Gorman, the singer’s backup singer, was diagnosed with cancer mid-tour.

Jeslyn Gorman is a singer who first worked with Taylor Swift in The Reputation Tour in 2018 and again in the Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024.

In the series, which chronicles private moments on the mega successful Eras Tour, Gorman revealed that her breast cancer diagnosis was “devastating.”

She detailed how she dealt with the news whilst working actively on the Eras tour:

“So I still flew to the next city, did a show with everyone, and in the middle of the week when we weren’t doing shows, I would fly back to L.A. and just had biopsies and just poked and prodded to learn really what I had to do, treatment-wise and then hopped back on stage and pretended like nothing was happening."

Gorman recalled how Taylor Swift reacted to the news of her cancer diagnosis. The Blank Space hitmaker had been tearful, apologetic and hugging her. Swift’s mother, Andrea, had encouraged her, saying:

“You just take care of you, and we’ll be here when you’re ready."

"I cannot believe that she was back in a few months”: Taylor Swift recalls feeling shocked that Jeslyn Gorman returned to the tour after her cancer treatment

Swift stated during the End of an Era episode that she told Gorman that “under any circumstances, if she wanted to come back, she could."

Gorman revealed what treatment was like when she left the Eras Tour:

"So, for six months, I had to take off and go through chemo and surgery. I had edema. I had, like, skin issues," explained Gorman. "I usually have all this curly hair. I lost about 75 percent of my hair. I felt and looked completely different, and just kind of watched my friends on livestreams of the show."

She added that when she completed her radiation treatment, she got clearance from her doctor to return to the Eras Tour.

Swift was shocked by Gorman’s resilience in such a difficult situation, saying;

"I cannot believe that she was back in a few months. The will to come back and do the hardest show ever. None of us could believe it. I still can’t."

