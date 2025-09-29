“Cardi really got her out of her hiatus”: Netizens react as Nicki Minaj shares new video from recording studio following album announcement

Fans Weigh In on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Rivalry (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj has shared new updates about her forthcoming sixth studio album, scheduled for release on March 27, 2026. The rapper, whose real name is Onika Maraj, first hinted at the project on September 23, 2025, when she posted “3.27.26” with a CD emoji across her social media accounts. Fans started comparing her to Cardi B.

"Cardi really got her out of her hiatus," an X user commented.

This past weekend, Minaj spilled more beans, including the name of the album's opening song, The Straw That Broke the Camel's Back. She promised her fans they'd learn the second track's title next week, hinting at more surprises as the launch unfolds. Minaj reached out to her loyal fanbase, the Barbz, while acknowledging the extended wait ahead of the release.

The news comes almost three years after Pink Friday 2 hit the shelves in 2023. This album shot to the top of the Billboard 200, becoming Minaj's third album to reach number one in the US and breaking several records along the way. It racked up 170 million streams on Spotify in its first week. Minaj also kicked off a world tour to support the album which smashed multiple attendance records.

Fans react as Nicki Minaj’s studio update sparks Cardi B comparisons

Reactions on X highlight how divided fan communities remain when it comes to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Many users framed Minaj’s recent studio update as a direct response to Cardi’s upcoming album rollout.

"nicki minaj threatens new music," an X user commented.

"Her obsession with cardi is so embarrassing she moves when cardi does oh whalenika," another reacted.

Supporters of Nicki defended her, praising her as “better than Cardi B” and describing her as a “generous queen” who uplifts her fans. On the other hand, Cardi’s supporters argued that Minaj appears to mirror Cardi’s moves, suggesting that she is trying to shift attention away from her rival’s music.

"Nicki's Waaay better than Cardi B," one wrote.

"i jst know she just laughing seeing the debut of cardis new album," another user said.

"She’s distracting the barbz from dragging flop ass cardi omg she’s a girls girl generous queen," a person wrote on X.

"mind you cardi has paid her no mind during this era oh nicki is obsessed," another said.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud explained

The feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj is undoubtedly one of hip-hop's most publicized conflicts. The rappers first teamed together on Migos' 2017 hit, "Motorsport," when tension arose between the two.

In September 2018, their rumors became a reported physical fight at a Harper's Bazaar event during New York Fashion Week which cemented their conflict in the minds of pop culture lovers. Over the years, both artists have continued to take slight provokes through interviews, social media posts and public statements, while fans continue to draw similarities and comparisons between the two entertainers.

In 2023, a leaked video from Kanye's documentary, where he claimed Cardi was being brought in as an "industry plant" to take Nicki's place, led to more speculation. It echoed theories that fans had long been circulating.

In her 2025 Call Her Daddy interview, Cardi touched on the subject without mentioning Nicki. She stated that she didn't start her music career to take over another rapper's position and stressed that she's finished giving attention to feud stories. Even with periods of conflict and the odd subtle comment, both artists have kept their focus on their own careers. However, their ongoing disagreement continues to be a hot topic in hip-hop conversations.

With the new project, Minaj signals the beginning of her next chapter in music with additional track reveals and promotional updates expected over the coming months.